Curbio Expands into Richmond, VA with Fix Now, Pay Later Home Improvement Solution

POTOMAC, Md., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents, brokerages, and homeowners, today announced that they have formally expanded their services into Richmond, Va. This expansion is the third for Curbio this year, following their recent launches in Nashville, Tn., and Charlotte, Nc.

Curbio is a tech-powered, pre-listing home improvement company that has set out to transform the way that real estate agents get listings ready for market. With their proprietary technology and world-class team, Curbio is able to complete pre-listing home improvements up to 60% faster than the average general contractor. This results in homes selling faster and for a higher price, with sellers netting an average of $50k in additional profit on the sale of their home.

"Curbio has been serving the Northern Virginia area since we were first founded in 2017, and we are so excited to be expanding our footprint further south in Richmond. We can't wait to begin working with Richmond-area real estate agents and brokerages to help get all their listings ready for market quickly and sold for more," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio.

Curbio's expansion into Richmond will enable Richmond-area real estate agents to arrange pre-listing updates of any size without hassle. Curbio takes care of all projects from start to finish- from basic listing preparations to whole home makeovers- helping any listing become market-ready quickly and reliably.

This expansion will also greatly benefit Richmond-area homeowners, who will now have access to a solution that allows them to update their home prior to selling without paying any cash up front. Curbio offers fix now, pay-at-closing terms on all projects, with no interest, fees or premiums, allowing sellers to unlock the true value in their home without taking on added financial stress.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

