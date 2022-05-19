Openbravo signs a distribution contract with Hardis Group to accelerate retailers' unified commerce strategies

LILLE, France, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, the Spanish vendor of a unified commerce platform for agile and innovative commerce, is implementing an ambitious indirect distribution strategy to support its growth in France, especially in the mid-market segment. The company has signed a major partnership with Hardis Group, IT consulting and services company, integrator, logistics software vendor and a specialist in the acceleration of digital commerce in B2B, B2C and D2C. Hardis Group will act as integrator and distributor of Openbravo's unified commerce platform for customer experience improvement.

After a period of constant development following the opening of its French subsidiary 4 years ago and with a growing portfolio of references, Openbravo is now opening an indirect sales channel with partners offering high added value to establish its presence on the national territory. Openbravo provides software development and hosting, while its partners manage integration and consulting.

Hardis Group recently launched a Digital Commerce activity and aims to support companies across their entire digital commerce strategy. The group offers 'end-to-end' support, from omnichannel strategy consulting to the integration and operation of 'composable' information systems to accelerate digital commerce. Thanks to the Openbravo's unified commerce platform, Hardis Group enables retailers to benefit from a fluid solution.

Hardis Group has chosen Openbravo for its ability to provide an appropriate response to the retail challenges of omnichannel commerce to promote collaboration and to improve the customer experience. This partnership is also based on shared values such as allowing users to focus on the essentials (their business, agility and operational performance) thanks to intuitive mobile solutions. It has been formalized by signing a Business Alliance contract.

"Today, Openbravo directly manages key accounts and strategic retail accounts. In order to continue to address the mid-market, it was essential to rely on integrator partners with strong business expertise in retail. This partnership with Hardis is the concrete expression of a common desire, and the result of a fruitful collaboration on several projects" comments Christophe Dubuis, Sales Director for France and Northern Europe at Openbravo.

"Our teams are enthusiastic about the idea of taking on new challenges with Openbravo and are confident of the success of this collaboration, bringing together specialists with strong skills in a buoyant market. Openbravo provides real answers to the retailers and eCommerce players and allows us to propose the building blocks that were missing from our offer." says Yohann Durand, Director of the Ile-de-France and North branch at Hardis Group.

Openbravo is the software platform of choice for brands and retailers looking to accelerate their unified commerce strategy and increase the agility of their operations. It is a fully modular platform that integrates the online and offline channels and provides intelligent order management, a single, real-time view of customers and inventory, and a complete store solution to deliver more personalized and convenient experiences. It is an all-in-one cloud-based solution.

International clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Norauto, Sharaf DG, Toys 'R' Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which is today used by more than 10,000 back office users and in more than 40,000 points of sale in more than 50 countries. To learn more, visit openbravo.com.

Hardis Group is an IT consulting and services company, Salesforce integrator and logistics software publisher with a mission to accelerate the transformation of commerce, the supply chain and information systems, particularly through cloud technologies. Its 1,235 employees support the strategic, organizational and technological transformations of companies throughout Europe, in order to develop their competitiveness, productivity and attractiveness.

Hardis Group had a turnover of 132.7 million euros in 2021. The company is in Grenoble (headquarters), Paris, Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Bordeaux, Madrid, Utrecht and Warsaw.

