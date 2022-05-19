Homeland Security Technology Consortium Announces Security Innovation Challenge, $25,000 in Prizes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Homeland Security Technology Consortium (HSTech), Advanced Technology International (ATI), and TechConnect today announced the Security Innovation Challenge and $25,000 prize for technology solutions that represent the cutting edge in identity management.

TechConnect, a division of ATI (PRNewsfoto/ATI (Advanced Technology International)) (PRNewswire)

Challenge applicants should represent privacy-centric solutions for both civilian and federal applications in the areas of: pattern recognition software, real-time analytics platforms, sensors, scanners, imaging, cybersecurity platforms, data harmonization software, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

"The future security of our nation - both physical and virtual - will depend on the innovation of many kinds of people and organizations, especially private-sector non-traditional innovators, which have so much to offer on the cutting edge," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President - TechConnect Division, ATI. "The Security Innovation Challenge is the ideal route to connect your emerging security technologies with key government requirements and associated prototype funding opportunities."

TechConnect will invite top-ranked applicants to pitch their solutions in-person to investment, industry and military tech scouts, as well as consortium representatives at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit , which runs from September 26-29, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Pitch presenters will compete on-site for awards from the $25,000 prize pool. Additionally, qualified applicants receive a one-year free membership in HS Tech and access to engagement opportunities through the consortium.

"The Homeland Security Technology Consortium knows that privacy-centric identity management technologies and processes remain critical capabilities to advance homeland security missions. We look forward to seeing what innovative solutions come out of this challenge to support the DHS mission," said Ari Schuler, Chairman of HSTech's Executive Committee.

Michael Dougherty, HSTech's Executive Director, remarked: "We expect this Challenge to give our Consortium members and other brilliant innovators the opportunity to assist the Department of Homeland Security in further developing capabilities to serve the national interest."

Entrants must complete the online form by June 30, 2022, at 11:59 PM EST for consideration. For more information about this Challenge, to register for the informational webinar, and to apply by the deadline, visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/security-innovation-challenge/ .

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. techconnect.org

About Homeland Security Technology Consortium

The Homeland Security Technology Consortium (HSTech) supports the collaborative R&D and rapid prototyping/piloting needs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its components. HSTech sources capabilities across the homeland security and national border security technology spectrum. hstech.ati.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI (Advanced Technology International)