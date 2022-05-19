GIFTED Healthcare Expands Leadership Team with New Hire Michael Boes as Senior Vice President of Sales

Michael Boes, seasoned sales executive, joins GIFTED Healthcare to accelerate growth

NEW ORLEANS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIFTED Healthcare, a creative workforce solutions agency working with healthcare partners across the U.S., expands its team with the addition of Michael Boes. Boes is a highly experienced sales executive with over 12 years in the healthcare staffing sector. Boes joins GIFTED from a high-growth staffing technology organization where he led the acute care sales operations.

Boes' impressive career focusing on strategic realignment and full-spectrum healthcare staffing has distinguished him as a top producer in the industry. At GIFTED, Boes will utilize his industry knowledge and consultative approach to drive growth in sales. His range of experience in healthcare staffing has provided him with a deep understanding of how human capital is influenced at all levels and how it can be leveraged within sales strategy.

"We are excited about the growth initiatives Michael Boes will drive forward," said Mullady Voelker, President of Growth & Strategy. "His relationship-centered approach aligns with our company's goals and mission. The value he puts on the work of the nurse and provider aligns with our culture."

"The mission of GIFTED and its devotion to its clinician ecosystem attracted me to this role. Clinicians are the most valuable asset within health systems, and GIFTED values them as an essential piece to healthcare delivery," said Boes. "I look forward to introducing more healthcare partners across the country to GIFTED's unique culture and clinician support as we continue our exceptional rate of growth."

About GIFTED Healthcare

Headquartered in New Orleans since 2006, GIFTED Healthcare is a nurse-founded company that provides creative workforce solutions for healthcare partners and outstanding career opportunities for clinicians. Its range of service lines includes Travel, Local, Per Diem, LTAC, and Government contracts, in addition to school-based nursing and therapy staffing through Therapia Staffing, headquartered in Florida. Most importantly, GIFTED provides exceptional service and support for clinicians and partners so that they can succeed while providing excellent care for patients. In 2021, GIFTED was named a "Best Place to Work in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare.

Media Contact: Mary Petikas, mpetikas@giftedhealthcare.com

