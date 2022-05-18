2021-22 CX-9 Achieves "Good" Score and Highest Rating in New, Tougher IIHS Side Impact Test

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced today that the Mazda CX-9 earned its top "Good" rating in a new, tougher side crash test. This was the second test series of 2021-2022 model year vehicles using a more stringent test, aimed at addressing higher severity crashes by using a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed to simulate the striking vehicle.

2021-22 CX-9 (PRNewswire)

The 2021-22 CX-9 joins the 2021-22 CX-5 in earning the IIHS top "Good" rating in this new, more rigorous side crash test. In fact, the CX-5 was the only vehicle in the small SUV class to achieve a "Good" rating in the new test.

In this series of tests on Midsize SUVs, the Mazda CX-9 stood out as being one of only three models to achieve a "Good" rating in the difficult driver pelvis injury measure and one of only two models to get a "Good" rating in every category.

"Our research has led us to thoughtfully consider the body structure of our vehicles, creating the robust designs we have on the road today," said Mazda Manager of Vehicle Safety Compliance, Planning, & Development Jennifer Morrison. "We are proud to offer our consumers the highest level of protection in the event of a crash."

Mazda is proud to add this top achievement to our list of accolades from IIHS, including all-tested Mazda vehicles earning the IIHS 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+, the highest award in safety. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, Mazda6, CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

