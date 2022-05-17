TUDN 93.3 FM Launches "Furia Deportiva" (Sports Fury,) the Ultimate Sports Entertainment Radio Show in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univision Houston continues to expand its local sports radio offerings to serve and inform the community with the latest in sports content. TUDN 93.3FDM launched "Furia Deportiva" (Sports Fury,) a popular sports radio show providing the ultimate on sports entertainment news to Houston Hispanic sports fans. The program is hosted by local Spanish-language personality Aldo Quiroz.

The live, two-hour morning show "Furia Deportiva" airs Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. CST. The program provides listeners with the latest sports news events, from local Houston sports teams such as The Rockets, Dynamos, Texans, and Astros, as well as highlights of the NFL, NBA, MLB, and Boxing. It covers the best sporting events in the world, such as the World Cup, Gold Cup, Copa America, Olympics, UEFA, Champions League, Soccer from the US, Mexico, Central & South America.

"Furia Deportiva" was founded by the late Miguel Quiroz Sr. in Greenville, TX in 2007. The Quiroz brothers, Aldo, and Miguel Quiroz continued their father's legacy after his passing with Aldo Quiroz as the host. The brothers first brought the show to ESPN Deportes Radio for 2 consecutive years, followed by 8 years at Liberman Broadcasting where the show shared a signal with Andrés Cantor. Now the program is part of the TUDN Radio family.

Contact for Marketing/Sales/Interviews:

Miguel Quiroz

Co-Founder, CEO of Advertising/Sports Marketing Partner

Furia Deportiva

miguel@qadgroup.com

About TUDN Radio

TUDN Radio is a U.S. Spanish-language sports radio station operated by Uforia Audio Network, a division of TelevisaUnivision.

About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to premium streaming services PrendeTV and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent, and the two-tier global streaming platform ViX. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.

Univision Houston's stations: KXLN-DT Univision 45, KFTH-DT UniMás 67, KLTN-FM Que Buena 102.9, KAMA-FM Latino Mix 104.9, KOVE-FM Amor 106.5, KQBU-FM TUDN 93.3/KLAT-AM 1010. For more information: Univision45.com.

