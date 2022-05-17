HOMELINK PROMOTES DANNY REAL

WATERLOO, Iowa, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMELINK announced today that Danny Real has been promoted to senior vice president of sales.

Real joined HOMELINK in January of 2021 and has served as vice president of sales and client relations in that time, while also serving on HOMELINK's senior leadership team.

"Since joining HOMELINK, Danny has played a key role in helping us set course in a direction that allows us to continue our success in the ancillary services market within the healthcare industry," said Matt Waller, president of HOMELINK. "He has made a significant impact in a relatively short period of time and has done so with a high level of humility and collaboration — hallmarks of our employee-owned company."

As senior vice president of sales, Real will lead HOMELINK's national sales, client relations, and marketing teams.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to work with all the dedicated employee owners at HOMELINK," Real said. "And I look forward to helping them continue to grow and allow more customers to experience the impeccable service HOMELINK is known for."

About HOMELINK

Founded in 1993 in Waterloo, Iowa, HOMELINK is a single-source solution for more than 1,200 commercial insurance and workers' compensation programs to access durable medical equipment, home care, and related services. Its national provider network includes more than 50,000 credentialed, community-based providers, and its contracts cover more than 30 million lives annually.

