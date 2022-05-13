Wilson Dow Group Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

CHICAGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Dow Group has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"The past two years have put the spotlight once again on the importance of culture and putting people first", says Partner/Owner Steve Wilson. "We are incredibly honored and proud of our team and the client partners that have created such a creative, collaborative and fun environment that even a pandemic could not subdue."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Wilson Dow Group

Wilson Dow Group is a creative production agency in relentless pursuit of uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experiences. For 25 years, Wilson Dow has cultivated teams of world-renowned creative strategists, specialized production teams, and instructional designers to partner with global clients. The company designs and delivers in-person, virtual and hybrid experiences that engage audiences around a shared purpose. From the Chicago headquarters, and across San Francisco and New York satellites, the power of Wilson Dow Group's integrated approach comes from a commitment to collaboration, ensuring deep audience connection and the long-term success of brand initiatives. For more information, visit wilsondow.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

