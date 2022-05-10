Santa Cruz Software Launches BrandingUI to Create Fast and Consistent Marketing Campaigns

BrandingUI Enables Design Teams to Create Easy Plug-and-Play Templates for Globally Scalable Marketing Campaigns

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Software announced today the launch of their distributed marketing resource portal BrandingUI , which enables in-house design teams and agencies to create branded marketing collateral that can be quickly and easily modified, localized and used by partners, resellers, sales and field marketing teams.

BrandingUI is a branded portal for distributed teams to ensure brand compliance in a secure environment and simplify content creation so anyone in the organization can have self-serve content customization for pre-approved email, social media or other campaigns on the fly.

Customizing marketing or sales collateral is a significant pain point in the sales process, according to a new study of over 200 sales professionals commissioned by Santa Cruz Software . An overwhelming majority (90%) of respondents use custom sales collateral as part of their role, and a similar percentage (89%) said it would make their life easier if they had branded, easily customizable sales materials in a template. Nearly half (48%) of the respondents reported that they could generate 30% or more in additional sales if they had access to branded, customizable content templates to create sales collateral.

"BrandingUI lets design teams focus on creating stellar customer experiences and allows the field teams to localize the copy for their specific needs," said Mark Hilton, Founder & CEO of Santa Cruz Software. "We have customers that have dozens of locations, and BrandingUI enables them to create a single template that their local team can customize in just a few minutes, enabling a brand-compliant, consistent design in an easy-to-use browser program. We are excited about how this will improve the lives of design professionals everywhere."

Customers of the portal count on BrandingUI to streamline the design process and create quick, brand-consistent designs for customized marketing collateral for events, products and services.

Features

Streamlines brand compliance

Secure and scalable

Self-service content customization

Campaigns edited from a web browser

Permissions-based access

Customizable workflows

Customizable output methods

Customizable approval processes

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software offers a suite of tools to connect Adobe applications to other Cloud Services, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly on projects without ever leaving their applications. Enjoy simplified version control, easy asset search, and seamless connection between your shared team assets. Santa Cruz Software features are designed to streamline brand compliance, empower collaboration between teams, and increase productivity. Solutions range from integratable Dynamic Templates based upon Adobe InDesign (PrintUI), DAM connectors for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects (LinkrUI), and turnkey collateral/campaign portals (BrandingUI). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

David Haefele

FortyThree, Inc.

831.621.5661

scsoftware@43pr.com

