Pawlicy Advisor Joins Preferred Business Provider Network of the American Animal Hospital Association

Pawlicy Advisor becomes AAHA-recommended provider of pet insurance resources for AAHA-accredited veterinary practices across the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor , the leading pet insurance marketplace in the U.S., announced it is joining the American Animal Hospital Association's (AAHA) network of Preferred Business Providers. With this announcement, Pawlicy Advisor will prioritize helping AAHA-accredited practices simplify pet insurance, avoid liability, and educate pet owners about coverage solutions.

This development accelerates the positive impact both Pawlicy Advisor and AAHA are making on the veterinary industry. By serving AAHA, a premier veterinary hospital accreditation organization, as the preferred solution for streamlining client education about pet insurance, Pawlicy Advisor now helps fill a critical gap in practice management for vet teams who want clients to learn about pet insurance, but don't have the time or resources to answer client questions about insurance and the coverage nuances between breed-specific health risks and financial needs.

"Our accredited member practices continually tell us they need tools and resources to help them be more efficient so they can focus on providing the highest quality patient care," said AAHA's Chief Value Officer Keith R. Chamberlain. "Pawlicy Advisor's commitment to educating veterinary practices about pet health insurance — while making it easier for pet owners to learn about this valuable resource — directly addresses this member need. For this we're excited to include Pawlicy Advisor in our Preferred Business Provider network."

Established as a personalized, data-driven comparison site for pet insurance policies in 2018, Pawlicy Advisor has become a trusted, go-to resource for pet parents and veterinarians alike, with the mission of educating and guiding pet parents as they seek out the right financial protection to care for their pets throughout their lifetime.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with AAHA — a key leader in the veterinary industry and the authority on companion animal hospital accreditation — as a Preferred Business Provider. Both our organizations share a commitment to providing veterinary practices best-in-class resources that elevate the standard of veterinary excellence," said Pawlicy Advisor's Co-Founder and CEO Woody Mawhinney. "By bringing our innovative pet insurance and financing education platform to AAHA's vast network of accredited practices, we continue to deliver on our mission to help pet owners across the country get the best possible care."

AAHA-accredited veterinary practices who are looking for an easier, more effective way to educate clients about budgeting for pet care can schedule a remote lunch-and-learn at Pawlicy.com or via the Preferred Business Provider page at AAHA.org. A team training session is 15 minutes and once approved, they can use their account to deliver streamlined client education immediately. AAHA-accredited practices enjoy Pawlicy Advisor's dedicated support and resources at no cost to the practice. Pawlicy Advisor is a member of VetPartners and the North American Pet Health Insurance Association .

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace offering personalized comparisons based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet. Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Moreover, Pawlicy Advisor is used by veterinary practices to streamline and outsource the pet insurance conversation to a licensed third party. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions - and have served over three million pet parents to date.

About AAHA

AAHA's purpose is to simplify the journey towards excellence for veterinary practices, and counts more than 4,500 veterinary practices and hospitals among its accredited membership. Since 1933, the American Animal Hospital Association has been the only organization to accredit veterinary hospitals throughout the United States and Canada according to more than 900 standards directly correlated to high-quality medicine and compassionate care. The AAHA-accredited logo is the best way to know a practice has been evaluated by a third-party. Look for the AAHA logo or visit aaha.org.

