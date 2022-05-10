NFI Expands Zero-Tailpipe Emission Fleet with Order of 60 Volvo VNR Electrics

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks North America customer, NFI Industries — a leading third-party supply chain solutions provider — is increasing its investment in electromobility solutions with its latest order of 60 Volvo VNR Electric trucks. The battery-electric freight trucks will be deployed in NFI's Ontario, California fleet throughout 2022 and 2023, in support of its goal of operating the first 100% zero-emission freight logistics fleet in the nation.

NFI Industries is increasing its investment in electromobility solutions with its latest order of 60 Volvo VNR Electric trucks. (PRNewswire)

"Volvo Trucks is proud to continue partnering with NFI on its electromobility journey as the company truly demonstrates its leadership and commitment to supply chain sustainability," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "NFI's order of 60 Volvo VNR Electrics is a testament to the positive results fleets are experiencing with Volvo Trucks' electromobility solution, and a signal to the market that local and regional freight transport can be reliably accomplished with zero-tailpipe emissions."

NFI started its electromobility journey with Volvo Trucks as part of the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project that began in 2019. NFI started piloting two Volvo VNR Electric trucks in its commercial operations, demonstrating the ability for battery-electric trucks to reliably transport goods under a variety of operating conditions.

"Our experience with the Volvo LIGHTS project was a major factor in NFI's decision to purchase VNR Electric trucks for our drayage operations," said Bill Bliem, senior vice president of fleet services at NFI. "NFI started our electrification transition because we are committed to sustainability initiatives across our operations, and we are continuing to invest in Volvo Trucks because of the proven viability and success we have had operating the Volvo VNR Electrics in our real-world routes."

The 60 trucks ordered by NFI are the next generation enhanced Volvo VNR Electric model with a six-battery-pack configuration, which provides an operational range of up to 275 miles. The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric, which began production in Q2 2022, also reduces the required charging time, as the state-of-the-art 250kW charging capability provides an 80% charge in 90 minutes.

Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative, or JETSI project. Led by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and jointly financed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC), the JETSI project will help significantly advance market penetration of zero‐emission heavy‐duty trucks and pave the way for freight logistics fleets to achieve emission reductions at scale. Twenty of the trucks will be deployed as part of theproject. Led by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and jointly financed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC), the JETSI project will help significantly advance market penetration of zero‐emission heavy‐duty trucks and pave the way for freight logistics fleets to achieve emission reductions at scale.

Thirty of the trucks will be deployed with funding support from California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). The HVIP project was launched by CARB as part of California Climate Investments to accelerate commercialization of battery-electric trucks by providing first-come first-served incentives to make advanced vehicles more affordable.

SWITCH-ON project, a grant to Volvo Trucks to deploy battery-electric trucks in Southern California for regional freight distribution and drayage. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Targeted Air Shed Grant Program is providing the funding, supplemented by the South Coast AQMD for charging infrastructure, to improve air quality in the region. Ten of the trucks are part of theproject, a grant to Volvo Trucks to deploy battery-electric trucks infor regional freight distribution and drayage. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Targeted Air Shed Grant Program is providing the funding, supplemented by the South Coast AQMD for charging infrastructure, to improve air quality in the region.

The infrastructure to support NFI's zero‐emission fleet is being developed by Electrify America as part of the announcement made with NFI at ACT Expo 2021 to build the nation's largest heavy-duty electric truck charging infrastructure project. The project will provide 19 350 kW ultra-fast chargers with 38 dispensers to support NFI's growing battery-electric drayage fleet that serves the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website .

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik

KlevenfeldtDirector Brand Marketing Communications, Volvo Trucks North America

fredrik.klevenfeldt@volvo.com

336.543.3386

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at www.volvomediabank.com .

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2021 approximately 123,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

Volvo Trucks North America logo_black (PRNewsfoto/Volvo Trucks North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Volvo Trucks North America