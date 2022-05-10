Iconic Diamond Sports Brands Rawlings and Easton Create All-Star Lineup with New D-BAT Partnership

Global Sporting Goods Manufacturers Expand Retail Footprint and Access to Youth Athletes at Fast-Growing Baseball/Softball Training Academies

ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings, the number one baseball brand worldwide and the official glove, baseball, batting helmet and face guard of Major League Baseball®, and Easton, the official equipment supplier to Little League® baseball and softball, recently entered into a multi-year agreement with Texas-based D-BAT, the nation's leading baseball and softball training academy franchise. The collaborative partnership will enable Rawlings and Easton to occupy and manage prime retail space in each of D-BAT's 100+ facilities while providing an exclusive assortment of stock and custom products available for purchase. Rawlings and Easton products will be used exclusively at camps and for instructional lessons D-BAT conducts with thousands of premiere athletes each season.

D-BAT x Rawlings x Easton (PRNewswire)

"Today is an important day for both the Rawlings and Easton brands as we join forces with another powerhouse name in the industry to grow the game and reach more athletes," said Mike Zlaket, chief executive officer for Rawlings and Easton. "We certainly have taken notice of D-BAT's rapid growth and innovative teaching and coaching methods, and feel this partnership exemplifies our shared vision for success."

Started by brothers Cade and Kyle Griffis in Dallas, TX, D-BAT has expanded from three locations in its initial year, 1998, to more than 130 locations, with 20 more currently under construction.

"Having used Rawlings and Easton equipment throughout my entire playing career, I fully appreciate the quality and legacy that is synonymous with their brands," said Kyle Griffis, cofounder of D-BAT. "Their involvement in this venture further authenticates our mission to provide top-tier instruction to players at all levels, culminating in a truly beneficial experience."

The engineering, product and marketing teams at Rawlings and Easton continually work with several D-BAT locations' members to test and demo new products currently in development, while researching consumer trends and shopping habits in various geographic regions.

"D-BAT Powered by Rawlings and Easton" co-branded retail spaces first began opening in Nov. 2020 in select Texas and Florida locations, followed by an additional 50 locations in various states throughout 2021, with another 50 planned for 2022.

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Glove, Baseball, Batting Helmet and Face Guard of Major League Baseball®, the Official Ball Supplier of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Easton

Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Easton is an iconic global brand in diamond sports. Easton manufactures bats, bags, helmets and other baseball and softball equipment and apparel. The company's commitment to innovation and game-changing technologies propelled Easton to a leading bat position in the industry, and the company has long-established industry partnerships, including as the Official Equipment Supplier to Little League Baseball and Softball. For more information, visit www.Easton.com.

About D-BAT

D-BAT began franchising operations in 2008 and today is the largest network of training facilities in the country. Current staff is over 1500 strong and is still considered the premier facility in the country. This is due in large part to the innovative way that D-BAT has connected the player and parent with coaches and facilities to better the game. For more information, please visit www.dbat.net.

(PRNewsFoto/Rawlings) (PRNewswire)

