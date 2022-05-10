Eightfold Selected as AI Platform for Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) GigEagle Application

Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform Will Match Reservists and National Guard Members with Defense Projects

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI, the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, in partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, announced that they have been awarded an Other Transaction (OT) prototype contract for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), an organization within the Department of Defense (DoD), to develop and deploy a talent intelligence platform to identify currently undiscoverable expertise for the Department.

Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform will power a talent marketplace app titled "GigEagle," which matches DoD mission needs with military personnel, specifically Reservists and National Guard members, seeking short-term, project-based duties. The Eightfold platform will help more easily and closely connect DoD project managers with personnel that can best contribute to digital skill gaps on short-term projects.

"Eightfold's addition to Carahsoft's AI portfolio solves a critical need for government agencies to revolutionize their talent operations through both speed and intelligence," said Patrick Gallagher, Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft. "This added level of intelligence that matches individual skills with short-term project requirements is pivotal for service members and the Defense Department as the organization scales its strategic and highly innovative 'gig' program."

"We are excited to enable DIU's vision as they tap into their highly diverse and skilled talent network that is already committed to delivering on defense projects," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President of Eightfold AI. "It is gratifying to see how the sophistication of our AI, in combination with our modern user interface, advanced security, and unmatched scalability can bolster the competitive advantage of commercial and public sector organizations alike."

For more information on how GigEagle will transform how the Department leverages their Reserve and National Guard talent, view this video. Additional information on Eightfold's project marketplace capabilities is available here.

Eightfold AI solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Eightfold AI team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8545 or Eightfold@carahsoft.com, or visit Carahsoft's Eightfold AI site .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 100 countries and 20 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

