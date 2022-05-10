Eightfold AI's Talent Upskilling Enables Organizations to Meet Talent Needs by Developing Their Workforce

Leading organizations are becoming future-ready by enabling strategic upskilling throughout their workforce

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today unveiled its Eightfold Talent Upskilling solution during its annual talent summit, Cultivate 2022 . Building on the foundation of the Talent Intelligence Platform, Eightfold Talent Upskilling enables organizations to meet critical talent needs and get future ready by developing their own network (employees, candidates and contingent workers), understanding talent gaps and providing a personalized development plan for every employee.

In order to deliver, compete and stay ahead, every organization needs the right talent with the right set of skills. Today, enterprise organizations struggle to meet essential skill needs, which is often compounded by attrition. As roles grow more complex and skills evolve faster than ever, every company's success has become tied to the expertise they can build by upskilling existing talent.

This is not accomplished solely through coursework or learning modules. Meaningful upskilling today requires on the job training, short term assignments, new projects and information sessions designed explicitly to fulfill the complete potential of the modern workforce. Eightfold AI's Talent Intelligence Platform provides a holistic solution for using AI to upskill all talent.

Eightfold Talent Upskilling is a five step process:

Identifying skill gaps and setting talent goals for each employee, benchmarking against best-in-class organizations.

Understanding every role through a Job Intelligence Engine that integrates with both HR systems and actual work systems.

Using AI to understand the learnability of each individual, including how they can best develop skills and match them to personal developmental goals.

Helping individuals upskill themselves by providing them a Career Hub that combines courses, projects, internal jobs and mentorship programs.

Tracking and measuring this progress through robust analytics.

"The new frontier for leading organizations is building a talent advantage," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO and co-founder at Eightfold AI. "Candidates and employees are joining, and staying, at the organizations that support their ongoing growth. Upskilling is a continuous process, and having access to a platform that develops every individual effectively is invaluable today and essential for the future."

"As new skills emerge and old ones become irrelevant, businesses need to assess their current capabilities against future needs. Deploying AI and advanced analytics is the best way to solve this pressing issue at pace and at scale," said Mike Bertolino, E&Y Skills Foundry.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 100 countries and 20 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

View original content:

SOURCE Eightfold AI