America's Leading E-Bike Retailer is Now Open in Yorba Linda, Calif.

YORBA LINDA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Electric Bikes, an award-winning electric bike company with sixteen unique models, and 250 brick and mortar stores at last count, welcomes its newest store in Yorba Linda, Calif. This Pedego store is independently owned and operated by Jodi Valencia and Cheryl Slinkard Bertuzzi.

Photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/20220326_215619.jpg

(Store owners Jodi Valencia and Cheryl Slinkard Bertuzzi)

Photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/20220406_170029-1-scaled.jpg

(Inside Pedego Yorba Linda)

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Pedego Electric Bikes has found great success in their non-franchise brick and mortar retail model over the past 13 years, and continues to hit the throttle on opening physical stores. Pedego has built a brand on a complete line of class-leading electric bikes, from cruisers to fat tire trail bikes, an industry leading 5-year warranty and a network of locally-owned dealers available for customization and regular on-site servicing. With Pedego's independent store growth, they are creating economic local growth in a profitable and booming industry.

Pedego has a unique culture of business leadership and has cultivated a massive community of Pedego enthusiasts. "Everything electric is just hot," says Don DiCostanzo, CEO of Pedego. "We are a lifestyle brand contributing to economic growth and entrepreneur opportunities. Whether it be a fun family activity, a serious sport, to reach personal health goals or for electric transportation, Pedego has an option for any activity that most everyone can enjoy - no matter the ability."

Valencia gained his knowledge and love of the brand working at Pedego in Portland, OR. As a Yorba Linda native, he realized despite his hometown's relatively high emphasis on an active lifestyle, the community was sorely lacking in both the use of and access to electric bikes.

"Yorba Linda is the perfect spot for a Pedego store," said Jodi Valencia, co-owner of Pedego Yorba Linda. "The city is beautiful to ride around, and our store itself is directly across the street from the Santa Ana Riverbed Trail, which is just about one of the best places to ride a bike, period. We are so happy to be able to bring the joy of Pedego to our local community, and we also hope that these bikes will be able to improve the standard of living for those who need it."

Pedego Yorba Linda also offers rental bikes perfect for riding the Santa Ana Riverbed Trail, allowing riders to make it all the way to the Anaheim train station and back on a single charge. In an effort to even further integrate themselves into the community, the store will also be partnering with and attending the Yorba Linda LobsterFest in May, where they will be raffling off a Pedego bike to the participants and attendees.

To find a Pedego store near you please visit www.pedego.com/dealers .

About Pedego Yorba Linda

Pedego Yorba Linda is located at 23621 E La Palma Ave Suite D, Yorba Linda, CA 92887, and offers e-bikes for rental and purchase, as well as bike mechanic service and to suit all Pedego e-biking needs. Their business hours are 10am-7pm Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday 11am-6pm. To learn more about Pedego's full-range lineup of electric bikes and try one for free, contact info@pedegoyorbalinda.com or call (714) 463-4581.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Founded in 2008, Pedego® is the leading brand of electric bikes in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry leading five year warranty. A complete line of 16 electric bike models are available at over 200 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Devany

KCOMM

rachel@kcomm.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pedego Electric Bikes