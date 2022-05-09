InventHelp Inventor Develops Specialized Work Table for Crafting (CHK-170)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved work surface for sewing, crafts, hobbies, quilting, jigsaw puzzle building or any other personal project," said an inventor, from South Holland, Ill., "so I invented the AMAZING ADJUSTABLE MULTI- PURPOSE TABLE. My design enables you to work at the desired heights based on your project requirements or personal comfort."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a specialized, mobile work table for various crafts or work projects. In doing so, it offers an alternative to standard work surfaces. As a result, it eliminates the need to bend and it increases comfort and efficiency. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who sew, crafting enthusiasts, various workers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp