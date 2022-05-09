Delinea Channel Leaders Featured on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Katie McCroskey, Sr. Director of Knowledge Management & Training, and Kara Trovato, Director of Channel Sales, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2022. The annual list recognizes exceptional women for their strategic vision, leadership, and significant impact on the IT channel. This marks the fifth time McCroskey has been recognized on CRN's list, and the fourth recognition for Trovato.

Delinea Logo (PRNewswire)

McCroskey and Trovato have been selected for inclusion on this list for their success in Delinea's channel program and their channel advocacy within the industry. In the past year, Trovato expanded her impact by helping to drive Delinea's strategic alliance strategy and McCroskey continued to advance the channel business by empowering partners to understand the cybersecurity industry and Delinea's product capabilities.

"Delinea is very proud that our channel leaders Katie McCroskey and Kara Trovato are recognized once again in the CRN Women of the Channel list for their unrelenting commitment to our channel success," said Bob Gagnon, Vice President of Channel at Delinea. "Both Katie and Kara have made a tremendous positive impact on our channel, especially during our merger in 2021, and been key players in Delinea's significant channel momentum leading up to 2022."

Much of 2021 was focused on education and enablement of Delinea's partner community. The channel team used the merger and rebranding as an opportunity for alignment within the broader enterprise community. Both honored women have continued to strengthen Delinea's channel through their commitment to providing Delinea's distributors and partners with cloud-ready seamless privileged access management tools to their customers.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN recognizes Trovato and McCroskey for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

The 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured online beginning May 9th at www.CRN.com/WOTC and published in the June issue of CRN Magazine in print and online at www.CRN.com/magazine .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide, including over half of the Fortune 100. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

brad.shewmake@delinea.com

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

delinea@luminapr.com

+1-408-963-6418

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delinea