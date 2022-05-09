Business leaders to make urgent call for federal clean energy investments at LEAD on Climate 2022

Hear from CEOs and executives from Siemens, PSEG, and Hannon Armstrong at virtual media briefing on May 11.

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Congress considers an ambitious climate package, more than 100 influential companies and investors are preparing to make the urgent economic case for robust federal investments in clean energy and advanced manufacturing directly to lawmakers at LEAD on Climate 2022.

CEOs of major companies urge Congress to LEAD on Climate at a virtual media briefing at 12:00 pm ET on Wednesday , May 11

Representatives of companies including Best Buy, Carrier, CommonSpirit Health, Danone North America, Gap, General Mills, Hannon Armstrong, Holcim, HP, IKEA, JLL, Levi Strauss & Co., Nestle, Microsoft, PepsiCo, PSEG, Salesforce, Siemens, Starbucks, Unilever, and VF Corporation are scheduled to meet with key lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12.

Reporters are invited to hear from C-suite representatives from companies at the cutting edge of corporate advocacy for ambitious federal climate and clean energy policy.

Join leaders from Siemens, PSEG, Hannon Armstrong, and additional speakers to be confirmed for a LEAD on Climate 2022 virtual roundtable and media briefing at 12:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 11.

Organized by the sustainability nonprofit Ceres, LEAD on Climate 2022 is the fourth annual advocacy event that will give leading companies and investors the opportunity to promote climate action on Capitol Hill and champion its many economic benefits. Specifically, companies and investors are calling for Congress to:

Meet the urgency and scale of the climate crisis with ambitious federal investments to accelerate the transition to affordable, secure, domestic clean energy.

Seize the economic opportunities to lead the world in clean energy manufacturing and deployment to create jobs, spur innovation, strengthen supply chains, and reduce costs and volatility for businesses and consumers.

Tackle inequity by targeting climate and clean energy investments in disadvantaged, rural, and frontline energy communities.

What: C-suite Roundtable and Media Briefing

When: Wednesday, May 11, at 12:00pm EST

Who: Barbara Humpton, Siemens US President & CEO; Ralph Izzo, PSEG CEO; Susan Nickey, Hannon Armstrong Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer; Anne Kelly, Ceres Vice President of Government Affairs; additional speakers to be confirmed.

RSVP: Helen Booth-Tobin (booth-tobin@ceres.org) for media registration details. This is open to accredited members of the media only.

For more information on LEAD on Climate 2022 and a full list of participants, go to: leadonclimateaction.org.

Media Contact: Helen Booth-Tobin, booth-tobin@ceres.org, 617-247-0700 ext. 214

