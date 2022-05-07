Beijing releases 21 measures to boost market entities

BEIJING, May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

Beijing recently released a series of measures to boost the development of market entities and further optimize the city's business environment.

The 21 measures, released by the Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation, focus on providing targeted services for companies in a more efficient way, with an aim to create a market environment favorable for fair competition and further lower operational costs.

Business registration will be made easier. One-stop services will be accessible online and offline where applications are processed in a timely manner.

To meet the increasing demand of obtaining food business licenses, the city will run trials on providing these businesses with guidance before their application for registration. Efforts will also be made to further deepen the reform of integrating the application for business licenses and certificates.

In addition, to promote innovation and high-quality development of market entities, Beijing plans to set high standards of development in 50 sectors, including energy conserving, water conservation, low-carbon and circular economy, environmental protection, security, and the service industry.

In terms of industries related to medicine, medical equipment, and education and training, the city will take greater efforts to fight against monopolies and strengthen regulation on unfair competition, to ensure an orderly and fair market environment.

The city will also facilitate access to government services through an online platform. A database of electronic licenses and certificates will be set up, which will facilitate enterprises with cross-regional operations, and provide them with greater access to government services.

