Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Revenue Growth of 36% Compared to Second Quarter Last Year

Record Backlog of $1.28 Billion

DOTHAN, Ala., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Second quarter revenue increased approximately 36 percent compared to the same quarter last year. We are pleased with the mix of growth for the quarter, with organic revenue growth of approximately 19 percent and acquisitive growth of approximately 17 percent. This strong performance is evidence of the robust demand for infrastructure services throughout our end markets in both the public and private sectors. In addition, project backlog of $1.28 billion at March 31, 2022 was the largest in company history. More importantly, our backlog margins continue to grow, and we anticipate that this healthy backlog margin growth will mean higher future profit margins as backlog is converted. Taken together, this strong top line performance, record backlog and expanding backlog margins position CPI for continued growth in the second half of our fiscal year with strong momentum moving into fiscal 2023."

Revenues for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 were $243.4 million, an increase of 35.9% compared to the second quarter of last year. Gross profit was $12.5 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, a decrease of 30.9% compared to the second fiscal quarter of last year.

General and administrative expenses for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 were $25.0 million, compared to general and administrative expenses of $24.5 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 and $25.0 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

On a GAAP basis, the Company had a net loss of $9.4 million in the second fiscal quarter, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 was $7.8 million, compared to $11.0 million for the second fiscal quarter of last year.

Project backlog was $1.28 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2021 and $773.3 million at March 31, 2021.

Smith continued, "During the quarter, we experienced an unprecedented inflationary cost environment that negatively impacted profitability, primarily due to the rapid increase in energy costs driven largely by the invasion of Ukraine. We have taken immediate action in response by raising equipment rates used in bids to cover the new market prices of diesel and other fuels, we are incorporating additional contingencies into project bids, and we have begun implementing diesel fuel index mechanisms with customers and suppliers where possible. While we experienced a significant impact in the quarter related to these cost increases, that impact will lessen in the second half of our fiscal year. CPI's business model of shorter duration projects creates higher turnover in backlog, and we have already converted nearly half of the $1 billion dollar backlog with which we began the fiscal year. New project backlog margins continue to increase, and we anticipate that profit margins will further improve as higher-margin backlog is converted.

"It is also important to recognize the more than 3,500 CPI employees throughout the Southeast for their continued focus on safety at our jobsites, managing record growth in operations, and perseverance in dealing with the continued supply and labor challenges of the U.S. economy. I am thankful for their hard work and operational excellence every day in pursuit of our strategic goals to enhance value for all of our stakeholders," added Smith.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

The Company has updated its full-year 2022 guidance to reflect the strong project demand environment and to reflect the continued inflation and elevated energy costs that it believes will persist during the fiscal year. The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2022 with regard to revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion

Net income in the range of $14.5 million to $25.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $105.0 million to $120.3 million

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "Despite unprecedented economic challenges impeding profitability in the first half of the year, CPI has achieved significant revenue growth, both organic and acquisitive. I am proud of the Company's leadership in an uncertain inflationary cost environment to manage through these short-term challenges and grow backlog with a higher margin profile. The opportunity for continued growth and expansion of the Company represents the best longer-term visibility we have seen in the Company's more than 20-year history. We believe Construction Partners is well positioned to capitalize on future infrastructure demand that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will create over the next decade. CPI will participate in many different types of projects to be funded under this bill, including roads, bridges, airports, ports, and railroad infrastructure investments. Continued organic growth, coupled with strategic acquisitions, will further expand CPI's relative market share and overall scale across our geographic footprint."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through May 13, 2022 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13727961#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 57 hot-mix asphalt plants, 14 aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

- Financial Statements Follow –

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

For the Six Months

Ended March 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues

$ 243,385

$ 179,112

528,349

$ 370,041 Cost of revenues

230,888

161,040

482,888

321,375 Gross profit

12,497

18,072

45,461

48,666 General and administrative expenses

(25,000)

(24,475)

(49,946)

(44,559) Gain on sale of equipment, net

1,014

9

1,455

342 Operating income (loss)

(11,489)

(6,394)

(3,030)

4,449 Interest expense, net

(859)

(298)

(2,123)

(766) Other income

43

244

159

409 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes and earnings from

investment in joint venture

(12,305)

(6,448)

(4,994)

4,092 Provision for income taxes

(2,887)

(1,513)

(1,087)

1,167 Earnings from investment in joint venture

—

—

—

11 Net income (loss)

(9,418)

(4,935)

(3,907)

2,936 Other comprehensive income, net of tax















Unrealized gain on interest rate swap contract, net

5,580

—

7,025

— Unrealized loss on restricted investments, net

(122)

—

(122)

— Other comprehensive income

5,458

—

6,903

— Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (3,960)

$ (4,935)

$ 2,996

$ 2,936

















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:















Basic

$ (0.18)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.06 Diluted

$ (0.18)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.06

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

51,793,443

51,686,652

51,744,052

51,586,846 Diluted

51,793,443

51,686,652

51,744,052

51,673,582

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31,

September 30,

2022

2021

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,608

$ 57,251 Restricted cash 1,721

— Contracts receivable including retainage, net 170,739

158,170 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 24,409

23,023 Inventories 69,500

53,792 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,982

7,790 Total current assets 313,959

300,026 Property, plant and equipment, net 454,630

404,832 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,508

6,535 Goodwill 132,789

85,422 Intangible assets, net 3,986

4,163 Investment in joint venture 108

108 Restricted investments 6,203

— Other assets 14,392

5,534 Total assets $ 937,575

$ 806,620 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 87,323

$ 86,390 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 46,441

33,719 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,078

1,395 Current maturities of long-term debt 10,000

10,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,832

26,459 Total current liabilities 162,674

157,963 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs 317,303

206,175 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,631

5,302 Deferred income taxes, net 19,527

17,362 Other long-term liabilities 13,338

10,919 Total long-term liabilities 359,799

239,758 Total liabilities 522,473

397,721 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and

September 30, 2021 and no shares issued and outstanding —

— Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 41,193,222 shares

issued and 41,192,039 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022, and 36,600,639 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2021 41

37 Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,275,867 shares

issued and 11,352,915 outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 18,614,791 shares issued and

15,691,839 outstanding at September 30, 2021 15

19 Additional paid-in capital 251,817

248,571 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,183 shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.001 (39)

— Treasury stock, at cost, 2,922,952 shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.001 (15,603)

(15,603) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 6,880

(23) Retained earnings 171,991

175,898 Total stockholders' equity 415,102

408,899 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 937,575

$ 806,620

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Six Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (3,907)

$ 2,936 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization of long-lived assets 33,047

23,385 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discount 128

127 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments (2,130)

(2,377) Provision for bad debt 130

361 Gain on sale of equipment, net (1,455)

(342) Equity-based compensation expense 3,246

855 Earnings from investment in joint venture —

(11) Distribution of earnings from investment in joint venture —

100 Deferred income tax benefit (245)

— Other non-cash adjustments 39

(24) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:





Contracts receivable including retainage (3,821)

6,263 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (1,261)

(9,802) Inventories (13,665)

(3,482) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,150)

(4,343) Other assets 350

(1,275) Accounts payable (2,426)

(2,464) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 12,304

(7,261) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (11,957)

(8) Other long-term liabilities 3,067

(240) Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions 3,294

2,398 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (34,703)

(26,898) Proceeds from sale of equipment 3,777

927 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (102,893)

(84,494) Purchase of restricted investments (6,358)

— Net cash used in investing activities (140,177)

(110,465) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facility 116,000

— Repayments of long-term debt (5,000)

(6,500) Purchase of treasury stock (39)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 110,961

(6,500) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (25,922)

(114,567) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 57,251

148,316 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 31,329

$ 33,749







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 3,375

$ 1,303 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,076

$ 3,318 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 5,983

$ 615 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 1,144

$ 1,234 Non-cash items:





Property, plant and equipment included with accounts payable at period end $ 1,042

$ 1,663 Non-compete agreements to seller in business combination $ —

$ 1,700 Amounts payable to seller in business combination $ 600

$ 250

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, (vi) certain management fees and expenses and (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Adjusted net income (loss) represents net income (loss) before nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, net of tax impact. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income (loss) because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Quarters Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ (9,418)

$ (4,935) Interest expense, net 859

298 Provision for income taxes (2,887)

(1,513) Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets 17,144

12,291 Equity-based compensation expense 1,742

460 Management fees and expenses (1) 384

521 Settlement of legal claim and associated legal expenses (2) —

3,876 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,824

$ 10,998









(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management

services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling

stockholder. (2) Reflects legal expenses associated with a settlement agreement entered into in April 2021

unrelated to the Company's core operations.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2022 Updated Outlook (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2022

Low

High Net income (loss) $ 14,500

$ 25,300 Interest expense, net 7,300

7,400 Provision for income taxes 5,000

8,700 Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets 69,500

70,200 Equity-based compensation expense 7,000

7,000 Management fees and expenses (1) 1,700

1,700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,000

$ 120,300









(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management

services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling

stockholder.

