Bespoke Manufacturing Company (BMC) chooses Lectra's solutions to automate its on-demand production

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A major global player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra designs industrial intelligence solutions – software, equipment, data and services – for brands, manufacturers and retailers. Lectra is equipping Bespoke Manufacturing Company (BMC) with its Gerber AccuMark® range of solutions and Gerber Z1 cutting machine for its manufacturing site in Phoenix, Arizona.

A made-to-measure womenswear manufacturer, BMC is known for its revolutionary on-demand business model, providing customized garments through onshore production to improve sustainability and profitability. All products are sold prior to manufacturing, minimizing fabric waste and excess inventory, which greatly reduces costs. By adopting this model, BMC also gains agility in helping its customers respond to sudden changes in consumer demand, tastes, and preferences. "Our aim is to provide a viable alternative to the traditional supply chain by reducing manufacturing time from months to minutes," says J. Kirby Best, Chief Executive Officer, Bespoke Manufacturing Company.

BMC has selected Lectra's Gerber Z1 cutter and Gerber AccuMark CAD system to power its iCreate.Fashion platform, which serves as the backbone of its on-demand factory. This technological ecosystem incorporates a digital printing solution, the Kornit Presto, and Lectra's AccuMark 2D, AccuMark Made-to-Measure solutions, as well as the GERBERcutter® Z1 allowing BMC to go from designing to printing and cutting and sewing within minutes, without facing the risk of errors. With Lectra's solutions, BMC can streamline and automate the on-demand production process, without having to handle complex logistical issues and long lead times. As a result, they can achieve high throughput using less resources and labor, ensure consistent profitability, and expand their business to other regions with the same production model.

"Compared to mass production, the on-demand model is well adapted to fashion's new normal, as it digitalizes the supply chain, creates minimal waste, and is more agile to meet consumers' needs. Traditionally, it is a complicated and tedious process, with long lead times. Our Industry 4.0 technology connects the dots to enable more and more trailblazing companies like BMC to adopt this way of manufacturing without any of its inconveniences, thanks to automation. By helping BMC, we are promoting a flexible, responsible manufacturing mindset, which is a step toward the future of the fashion industry. At the same time, we are bridging the gap between profitability and environmental sustainability," says Lenny Marano, President, Americas, Lectra.

