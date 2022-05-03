Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee Launches "See It Live" Sweepstakes in anticipation of the Live Event Season and announces Seasonal Hard Latte Flavor

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee Launches "See It Live" Sweepstakes in anticipation of the Live Event Season and announces Seasonal Hard Latte Flavor

NEW S'mores Hard Latte debuts in 2022 as the summer seasonal

NEENAH, Wis., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is gearing up for Summer with the launch of the "See It Live" sweepstakes, where consumers can enter for a chance to win one grand prize or one of four monthly prizes to allow them to attend their favorite live events.

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverage Brand (PRNewswire)

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee Launches "See It Live" Sweepstakes in anticipation of Event Season & New Seasonal Flavor

During each prize period, consumers will have a chance to win a $500 gift card that can be used for celebrating Mom for Mother's Day, taking Dad golfing for Father's Day, attending a 4th of July Music Festival or for Football tickets to tailgate at the end of August. One grand prize winner will win $1,500 worth of gift cards to purchase their favorite live event tickets all year round.

"Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages, which now includes Hard Coffee and Hard Tea, are the perfect way to kick off summer and summer is all about enjoying live events," said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager, Twelve5 Rebel Hard Coffee. "We want to give our consumers the chance to win amazing experiences and make memories that will last a lifetime by giving them access to their favorite live events, whether that is a concert, performance, or sporting event."

In addition to launching the consumer facing sweepstakes, Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is launching a new Summer Seasonal that will be for sure be a fan favorite. S'mores Hard Latte is a campfire's new best friend. The easy-to-drink, hard latte is perfect first drink for a summer or fall campfire. S'mores Hard Latte tasting notes include:

A perfect blend of graham cracker, marshmallow, and creamy chocolate notes that seamlessly blend with Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee.

Made with 100% Arabica coffee, all-natural ingredients, and is malt-based coming in at an easy drinking 5% ALC./VOL.

S'mores Hard Latte will be begin shipping in May and will be in stores starting in June. S'mores Hard Latte will be on-shelf throughout Summer, but is a limited release, so be sure to get it before its gone. It can be found in an 11-ounce slim can 4-pack or sold as a single can. To find Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee near you, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find.

Those interested in entering the "See It Live" sweepstakes can visit rebelhardcoffee.com/seeitlive or rebelhardcoffee.com starting May 1st. Follow Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, ,TikTok and Twitter for winner announcements, recipes and more.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company's products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Entry Starts at 12:00:01 a.m. ET on 5/1/22 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 8/31/22. Open to legal residents of the 48 Continental United States and D.C. who are 21 years of age or older. Five drawings to award (1) Prize on 6/1, 7/1, 8/1, 9/1, & 9/2/22. Enter (1) time per drawing period. See Official Rules at www.rebelhardcoffee.com/seeitlive for all entry, drawing and prize details. Sponsored by Twelve5 Beverage Company, LLC 590 Enterprise Drive, Neenah, WI 54956. Void where prohibited.

Twelve5's Rebel Beverage Co. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twelve5 Beverage Co., LLC.