Liver Patients, Families, and Medical Professionals Walk to End Liver Disease

Liver Life Walks return in person this summer

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Liver Foundation (ALF) will host its annual Liver Life Walk beginning on Monday, May 7, 2022. There will be 11 in-person walks across the country and one virtual walk.

(PRNewsfoto/American Liver Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Nearly 100 million people in the U.S. are affected by liver disease. Liver Life Walk has been a signature event of the American Liver Foundation (ALF) since 1999. It allows people affected by liver disease to come together to raise awareness and funds. It also gives them the opportunity to support each other in a festive and inspiring environment. Funds raised through the Liver Life Walk allow ALF to provide valuable resources to liver patients and their families. Together, we are moving closer to a world without liver disease.

"If you have ever been touched by liver disease, we invite you to join," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer of American Liver Foundation (ALF). "American Liver Foundation continued Liver Life Walks virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But following local guidelines, we are proud to announce in-person walks are returning and we couldn't be more excited to connect with our patients, families and supporters in person this year."

Liver Life Walks currently have 11 confirmed locations, from Seacoast, New Hampshire to Salt Lake City, Utah starting on May 7 until October 22, 2022. ALF will also host a Virtual Walk for those unable to attend this Fall.

"I have participated in every Liver Life Walk since the first one in 1999," said Barbara Pitts, 2022 National LIVEr Life Walk Champion. "If I was too sick, I collected donations. If there wasn't a walk in DC, I held my own walk and got friends to do a 5k with me. I want to do everything I can to raise money for research and education. I have an incredible group of friends who support me emotionally and spiritually and as far as the walk goes, they're always there with donations."

Find a walk near you and start fundraising at liverlifewalk.org.

About the American Liver Foundation

The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

COVID-19 Alert

Your health and safety continue to be our number one priority. American Liver Foundation (ALF) staff, board of directors and healthcare advisors are closely monitoring the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. ALF will follow all local, state and federal guidelines. Absent any guidelines to the contrary, for ALF events held indoors or outdoors we recommend, but do not require, participants to wear masks and be appropriately vaccinated and boosted to best protect our patient population. If a change to the current event or program needs to be made, we will provide participants with detailed information on those changes regarding our COVID-19 safety policies.

Please Note: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with underlying medical conditions and older adults are especially vulnerable and need to take the appropriate recommended steps and precautions to prevent infection.



By attending an ALF in-person event, you acknowledge and voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

Contact : Julie Kimbrough

JKimbrough@liverfoundation.org

Direct dial: 646-737-9409

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Liver Foundation