KIA AMERICA CONTINUES "SHIFT" TO STRONG ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES

Best-Ever April Sales Total for Kia's Electrified and EV Models
All-New Sportage Sales Increased More Than 40-Percent Year-Over-Year, Achieving Best-Ever April Sales
Brand Achieves Historic 10 Millionth Vehicle Sold in the U.S.
IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced April sales of 59,063 units, marking the brand's best-ever April sales total for EV models and pushing the total number of Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. past the 10 million mark. In addition, the Sportage SUV, now in its 5th generation as the brand's longest running nameplate, achieved its best-ever April sales total with 11,380 units sold.
Overall electrified models recorded fourth consecutive same-month sales record, with EV sales reaching 14th consecutive same-month sales record and surpassing the April 2021 mark by over 480-percent.
Kia America also registered its 10 millionth sale in the US since deliveries to buyers began in 1993. Additional details on this historic achievement will follow later this month.
"Kia's proud history and exciting future are both on display this month as we mark the 10 millionth Kia vehicle sold in the U.S. at the same time that we are experiencing an increase in sales of our electrified vehicles - all in spite of the challenges facing the industry overall," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Our enduring success with electrified models, coupled with a strong start of sales for the all-new 5th generation Sportage SUV, solidifies Kia's leadership position in two of the most popular and important segments in today's market."
In addition to sales, April saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:
- Debut of the refreshed Telluride SUV and all-new hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric Niro models at the New York International Auto Show
- Kia secured the naming rights and became official automotive partner of the Kia Forum, the only arena-sized venue in the U.S. dedicated to music and entertainment.
- The Kia Carnival MPV was named "Family Vehicle of the Year" by AutoGuide. Carnival MPV was recognized as the top family vehicle due to its impressive interior capacity, extensive safety features, and modern design
Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.
MONTH OF APRIL
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
2,632
N/A
7,913
N/A
Rio
2,215
2,879
8,722
9,697
Forte
9,798
12,504
33,296
37,354
K5/Optima
5,554
9,626
23,376
30,020
Cadenza
N/A
25
N/A
180
Stinger
895
1,193
4,002
3,637
K900
N/A
7
N/A
63
Soul
4,414
6,770
18,538
23,961
Niro
3,023
1,990
12,249
6,301
Seltos
3,702
6,471
14,821
23,257
Sportage
11,380
8,094
27,840
30,511
Sorento
6,143
10,040
24,066
29,764
Telluride
8,233
8,195
30,309
30,049
Carnival/Sedona
1,074
2,383
5,125
4,933
Total
59,063
70,177
210,257
229,727
