BrainStorm Announces Upcoming Scientific Conference Presentations

Data on MSC-NTF exosome technology at ISCT 2022 and ISEV 2022 conferences

NurOwn® CFS biomarker analysis to be presented at ALS Drug Development Summit

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announces presentations at upcoming scientific conferences in May 2022. New data on the company's proprietary MSC-NTF exosome technology will be presented at ISCT 2022 (May 4 to 7 in San Francisco, CA) and at the ISEV 2022 Annual Meeting (May 25 to 29 in Lyon, France). An analysis of CSF biomarkers from the NurOwn® Phase 3 trial will be presented at the ALS Drug Development Summit (May 24 to 26 in Boston, MA).

I nternational Society of Cell & Gene Therapy Meeting

Presentation Details: MSC-NTF derived small extracellular vesicles display superior macrophage immunomodulation compared with vesicles derived from naïve MSCs

Presenter: Dr. Kim Thacker, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs and Clinical Innovation, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Date/Time Wednesday May 4, 18:30-20:00 (Pacific Time), Exosome/EV session

Conference Link: ISCT 2022

The presentation will highlight results of a preclinical study undertaken to understand the mechanisms underlying the superior preclinical efficacy of Exo MSC-NTF versus Exo-MSC against acute lung injury. The effects of each on macrophage secretion of inflammatory factors were assessed.

ISEV 2022 Annual Meeting, Lyon France

Presentation Details: Therapeutic effect of MSC-NTF exosomes in experimental bleomycin-induced lung injury

Presenter: Haggai Kaspi PhD, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Date/Time: Thursday May 26, 2022, 16:00- 17:00 (Central European Time)

Conference Link: https://www.isev.org/

Results will be presented from a preclinical study examining the advantage of Exo MSC-NTF over Exo MSC, focusing on different lung injury

ALS Drug Development Summit, Boston MA

Presentation Details: Advancing novel CSF biomarkers to evaluate ALS target engagement & improve therapeutic outcomes

Presenter: Ralph Kern MD MHSc, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Date/Time: May 25, 2022, 0930- 1000 (Eastern Time)

Conference Link: https://www.als-drug-development.com/

The presentation will focus on the use of CSF biomarkers to interrogate multiple neuroinflammatory, neurodegenerative and neuroprotection pathways and confirm the mechanism of action and target engagement of NurOwn (MSC-NTF) cell therapy in Brainstorm's Phase 3 ALS randomized trial.

Dr. Kern will be acting as Conference Chair on Day One of the ALS Drug Development Summit

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). BrainStorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

