Achronix to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that President and CEO, Robert Blake, will provide a business update on the Company's record 2021 performance and review its competitive position as the only pure-play provider of high-performance FPGA components and embedded FPGA cores in the industry today at the following upcoming conferences:

Achronix (PRNewsfoto/Achronix) (PRNewswire)

Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference - Tuesday, May 10 . Virtual investor meetings with management will be held throughout the day.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conferences - Monday, June 6 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York . Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 1:25 p.m. ET and meet with attending investors throughout the day.

Rosenblatt's Age of AI Scaling Summit - Thursday, June 9 . Management will host a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET , followed by group investor meetings.

Interested parties attending these events who would like to schedule a meeting with Achronix should contact the respective firm's equity sales representative.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and SpeedcoreTM eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPathTM accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications. Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.achronix.com

The Achronix Blog: /blogs/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Achronixcorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/57668/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/achronix/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AchronixCorp

Achronix, Speedster and VectorPath are registered trademarks, and Speedcore and Speedchip are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director

Shelton Group

T: 415-845-9964

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Achronix