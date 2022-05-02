TV AZTECA ANNOUNCES SALES OF Ps.2,915 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.678 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

MEXICO CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2022.
"Despite the positive performance of revenue in the quarter, the company's net sales are still below levels prior to the health contingency due to Covid-19," commented Rafael Rodríguez, CEO of TV Azteca. "In this context, in the coming months we will seek to boost the production and acquisition of content, the investment in maintenance and equipment and hiring human resources, suspended during the health contingency, and which are necessary to overcome the great challenges for the year and offer the most competitive programming to audiences, in order to strengthen the revenue generation and preserve the operational and financial viability of the company."
"Regarding our balance sheet, TV Azteca continues with the constructive dialogue with the holders of the notes denominated in foreign currency, which began the previous year, to allow the reorganization of its debt, in line with the context and situation of the company, and has the firm conviction that favorable agreements can be reached in the near future for all parties and for the development of Mexican television," added Mr. Rodríguez.
First quarter results
Net sales for the period were Ps.2,915 million, 14% above the Ps.2,563 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Total costs and expenses increased 13% to Ps.2,237 million, from Ps.1,978 million in the previous year.
As a result, TV Azteca reported EBITDA of Ps.678 million, compared to Ps.584 million a year ago. The company generated operating income of Ps.480 million, from a profit of Ps.417 million the previous year.
TV Azteca recorded net income of Ps.285 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.281 million in the same period of 2021.
1Q 2021
1Q 2022
Change
Ps.
%
Net sales
$2,563
$2,915
$352
14%
EBITDA
$584
$678
$94
16%
Operating income
$417
$480
$63
15%
Net result
$(281)
$285
$566
-----
Net result per CPO
$(0.09)
$0.10
$0.19
-----
Figures in millions of pesos.
Net sales
The company's advertising sales in Mexico grew 14%, to Ps.2,867 million, from Ps.2,513 million a year earlier.
The sum of revenues from TV Azteca Guatemala and TV Azteca Honduras, as well as the company's content sales outside of Mexico, was Ps.48 million, compared to Ps.50 million the previous year.
Costs and SG&A Expenses
Total costs and expenses increased 13% in the quarter as a result of a 14% growth in production, programming and transmission costs — to Ps.2,061 million, from Ps.1,804 million a year ago — together with a 1% increase in selling and administrative expenses, to Ps.176 million, compared to Ps.174 million in the previous year.
The increase in costs — consistent with the growth in income — reflects the production of content and the acquisition of exhibition rights required by the company's different platforms in the period.
The increase in selling and administrative expenses is the result of higher personnel, fees and travel expenses, partially offset by a reduction in operating expenses and services.
EBITDA and net results
The company's EBITDA was Ps.678 million, compared to Ps.584 million in the same period of the previous year. TV Azteca reported operating income of Ps.480 million, from Ps.417 million a year ago.
The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:
Reduction of Ps.103 million in other financial expenses that reflects expenses related to the cancellation of foreign exchange hedges and interest on the company's cost-bearing debt a year ago.
Foreign exchange gain of Ps.229 million, compared to a foreign exchange loss of Ps.209 million in the same quarter of 2021 as a result of a dollar net liability monetary position, together with the appreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this period, compared to depreciation the previous year.
Reduction of Ps.99 million in the balance of discontinued operations, due to losses related to the discontinued operation of Azteca Comunicaciones Perú this quarter, compared to profit from the operations of the company a year ago.
TV Azteca recorded a net income of Ps.285 million in the quarter, from a net loss of Ps.281 million the previous year.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2022, TV Azteca's debt with cost was Ps.12,432 million, compared to Ps.12,548 million from the previous year.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was Ps.949 million, compared to Ps.1,671 million a year ago. The company's net debt as of March 31, 2022 was Ps.11,483 million, from Ps.10,877 million the previous year.
The restricted cash balance — which reflects the amount to cover payments for content exhibition rights and other short-term obligations of the company — was Ps.1,655 million, compared to Ps.246 million a year ago.
About TV Azteca
TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.
TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of March 31 of 2021 and 2022 )
First Quarter of :
2021
2022
Change
Net revenue
Ps
2,563
100%
Ps
2,915
100%
Ps
352
14%
Programming, production and transmission costs
1,804
70%
2,061
71%
257
14%
Selling and administrative expenses
174
7%
176
6%
1
1%
Total costs and expenses
1,978
77%
2,237
77%
258
13%
EBITDA
584
23%
678
23%
94
16%
Depreciation and amortization
156
174
17
Other expense -Net
11
24
13
Operating profit
417
16%
480
16%
63
15%
Equity in income from affiliates
25
57
32
Comprehensive financing result:
Interest expense
(275)
(281)
(6)
Other financing expense
(186)
(83)
103
Interest income
17
40
23
Exchange loss -Net
(209)
229
439
(652)
(94)
558
Income before the following provision
(210)
-8%
443
15%
653
Provision for income tax
(92)
(79)
12
(Loss) Profit from continuing operations
(302)
363
665
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
21
(78)
(99)
Net income
Ps
(281)
Ps
285
Ps
566
Non-controlling share in net profit
Ps
0
Ps
-
Ps
(0)
Controlling share in net profit
Ps
(281)
-11%
Ps
285
10%
Ps
566
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of March 31 of 2021 and 2022)
At March 31
2021
2022
Change
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Ps
1,671
Ps
949
Ps
(722)
Restricted Cash
246
1,655
1,409
Accounts receivable
3,413
4,185
772
Other current assets
2,646
2,995
349
Total current assets
7,976
9,784
1,808
23%
Accounts receivable
28
225
197
Exhibition rights
2,005
2,249
244
Property, plant and equipment-Net
3,114
2,812
(302)
Television concessions-Net
9,452
9,399
(53)
Other assets
797
847
50
Deferred income tax asset
1,970
1,640
(330)
Total long term assets
17,366
17,172
(194)
-1%
Total assets
Ps
25,342
Ps
26,956
Ps
1,614
6%
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
Ps
4
Ps
10,729
Ps
10,725
Other current liabilities
5,902
7,477
1,575
Total current liabilities
5,906
18,206
12,300
Long-term debt:
Securities Certificates
2,771
-
(2,771)
Long-term debt
9,773
1,703
(8,070)
Total long-term debt
12,544
1,703
(10,841)
-86%
Other long term liabilities:
Advertising advances
4,571
4,065
(506)
Deferred income tax
572
543
(29)
Other long term liabilities
709
447
(262)
Total other long-term liabilities
5,852
5,055
(797)
-14%
Total liabilities
24,302
24,964
662
3%
Total stockholders' equity
1,040
1,992
952
92%
Total liabilities and equity
Ps
25,342
Ps
26,956
Ps
1,614
6%
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Millions of Mexican pesos of March 31 of 2021 and 2022 )
Period ended March 31,
2021
2022
Operating activities:
Income before taxes on earnings
Ps
(210)
Ps
443
Charges to income not affecting resource
607
161
Cash flow generated before taxes to income
397
604
Accounts receivable and related parties
(548)
(529)
Inventories and performance rights
106
(1,245)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and taxes on earnings
(218)
(667)
Net cash flow from operating activities
(263)
(1,837)
Investing activities:
Acquisitions of property and equipment, intangibles and others
-
20
Net cash flows from investing activities
-
20
Financing activities:
Repayment of borrowings, net
(1,212)
(1)
Interest paid
(145)
(166)
Others
(29)
(24)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(1,386)
(191)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(1,649)
(2,008)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
3,566
4,612
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
Ps
1,917
Ps
2,604
