Theravance Biopharma to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

Theravance Biopharma to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

DUBLIN, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) will report its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. An accompanying conference call and simultaneous webcast will be hosted at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT/10:00 pm IST) that day.

Theravance Biopharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Theravance Biopharma, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Conference Call Information

To participate in the live call by telephone, please dial (800) 225-9448 from the US or (203) 518-9783 for international callers, using the conference code TBPH0505. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com, under the Investors section, Presentations and Events.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Theravance Biopharma's website for 30 days through June 4, 2022. An audio replay will also be available through 11:59 pm ET on May 12, 2022 by dialing (800) 839-1337 from the US, or (402) 220-0489 for international callers.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of respiratory medicines. Its core purpose is to create medicines that help improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illness.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of respiratory expertise to discover and develop transformational medicines that make a difference. These efforts have led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its respiratory pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient respiratory needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE®, and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the US and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P., a Viatris Company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Contact: Gail B. Cohen

Corporate Communications / 917-214-6603

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.