RLX Technology Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Published ESG Report

BEIJING, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2022. The Company also published its second Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG report) on April 30, 2022.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.relxtech.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. The ESG report can also be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.relxtech.com.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

