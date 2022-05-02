Mean Green Launches NEMESIS, New Professional-Grade Electric Mower

Zero-turn unit designed to help homeowners, professionals maintain big properties

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mean Green today announced the availability of the new Mean Green NEMESIS electric mower, designed for people who want a professional-grade mower but do not require go-all-day battery power. Ideal for professionals and homeowners alike, the zero-turn NEMESIS can cut up to 5 acres at a time when fully charged.

The launch of the NEMESIS responds to the trend of the entire lawn and landscape market – from professionals working long days to homeowners tending to their property – moving toward increased the use of heavy-duty electric-powered equipment. "The NEMESIS brings commercial power and reliability as well as state-of-the-art, high-performing features such as an interactive touch screen display that allows control of the blade speed, drive speed, and visibility to battery capacity in real-time," said Brandon DeCoff, Vice President Chore Marketing at Generac Power Systems.

The NEMESIS offers a 2.25-hour run-time on its 7.2 kWh battery. It is capable of achieving a top speed of up to 8 mph, handling 15-degree slopes, and offers the power equivalent to a 28 HP gas mower.

Operational savings are built into every Mean Green product. At the professional level, switching from gas to battery-powered mowers turns into big savings on routine maintenance costs. With fewer moving parts to break and the overall expense of replacement componentry such as air filters and spark plugs, the savings between service intervals is noticeable. Fuel costs are also eliminated, along with the dilemma of gasoline storage for larger-sized property owners. While the 7.2 kWh battery in the NEMESIS is substantial, it will charge overnight and be ready for duty the next day.

The NEMESIS also features dual-support, multi-position, anti-scalp wheel mounts to prevent the deck from contacting the ground when passing over high spots. An adjustable rollover protection structure, comfortable high-back suspension seat, dual USB charging ports and cup holders add to the creature comforts – with LED floodlights standard for those mowing later into the evening.

For more information about the Mean Green Nemesis electric mower, visit MeanGreenProducts.com/NEMESIS.

About Mean Green

Mean Green introduced the world's first commercial grade, electric, zero-turn mower over a decade ago. Mean Green offers commercial grade mowers that are proven to last all day on a single charge. Mean Green mowers use single fixed batteries to run continuously for up to 8 hours on a single charge. Mean Green Mowers are proudly manufactured in the small agricultural town of Ross, Ohio. We cut no corners and use only the finest, most durable materials. Our patented mower designs and lithium battery technology are crafted with the commercial user in mind. Mean Green is a Generac Power Systems company.

