LinearB Secures $50M in Funding, Increasing Engineering Efficiency by Enabling Developers to Spend More Time Coding

Round led by Tribe Capital with 83North, Battery Ventures and Salesforce Ventures; Company to invest in expansion of global team to automate and optimize developer workflow.

LOS ANGELES and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LinearB, the engineering efficiency platform, today announced $50 million in Series B financing led by Tribe Capital. Joining Tribe Capital in the round is new investor Salesforce Ventures as well as existing investors Battery Ventures and 83North. Sri Pangular, partner at Tribe Capital, will join the LinearB board. This round brings total funding for LinearB to $71 million.

More than 5,000 software development organizations use LinearB as a source for engineering analytics and developer workflow optimization. The engineering efficiency platform correlates data from existing project management, Git, deployment and incident management tools to provide workflow metrics used to optimize the development process. Acknowledging that metrics alone won't improve development team performance, LinearB helps engineering teams identify automation opportunities that deliver dramatic and sustained improvement.

Adoption of LinearB has grown dramatically in the past year, from 1,500 development teams to now reaching over 5,000, including many leading companies like Bumble, BigID, Cloudinary, Unbabel and Drata. Part of LinearB's explosive growth in 2021 was fueled by its free tool , which offers dev teams pipeline metrics in fewer than five minutes.

"LinearB is already being used by more than 100,000 developers around the world to deliver significant and continuous improvement," said Sri Pangular, partner at Tribe Capital and LinearB's newest board member. "The LinearB approach not only provides comprehensive visibility into the development pipeline for engineering leadership, but also enables organizations to achieve and sustain efficiency improvement."

"Streamlining data directly to software development teams is the only sustainable way to improve engineering efficiency," said Alex Kayyal from Salesforce Ventures. "LinearB's developer-first automation gives every dev team the ability to improve autonomously, without manager involvement. We are excited to partner with LinearB as they scale their workflow automation solution."

LinearB will use the Series B funding to scale its engineering team and accelerate the development of its platform. LinearB will also invest in its customer success, sales and marketing teams to amplify its developer-first philosophy to workflow optimization in new markets across the globe.

"This round of funding expands our group of investors who recognize the vast potential of our developer-first approach to engineering efficiency," said Ori Keren, CEO and co-founder of LinearB. "If you're excited about cutting-edge developer tech, we invite you to join us. We're looking for talented individuals around the world—software engineers and customer success, sales and marketing experts—who want to create a category-defining platform."

LinearB user Shuki Levy, a team lead at Jit.io, said, "LinearB automates my non-coding workflows so I have more time to do what I love, build new features. WorkerB has also sped up collaboration between developers to get our code merged faster. It's one of my favorite tools."

Vice President of Research Jon Collins at GigaOM said, "We believe LinearB's developer-first, automation-driven approach to workflow improvement offers a powerful way to improve value stream metrics. As this market continues to mature from engineering efficiency to business effectiveness, we are excited to see how ML-driven developer workflow optimization enhances how software development teams deliver value to their organizations."

Visit https://linearb.io/careers/ to learn more about career opportunities at LinearB.

Recent LinearB Metrics and Milestones

Engineering organizations that use LinearB to automate development workflows see an average increase of 64% in speed of deployment over 120 days. This level of sustained improvement has led to an over 5x increase in sales since 2021.

"We're not just building a tool that helps dev teams, we're creating a community of engineering leaders that want to improve the way software development happens," said Dan Lines, co-founder and COO of LinearB, and host of the Dev Interrupted podcast.

Dev Interrupted, is the premiere community for software engineering leadership, consisting of a podcast that gets 2,000+ downloads a week and a Discord Community of 2,100+ engineering leaders and a bi-annual conference, INTERACT, that welcomed 1,700+ engineering leaders from 95 countries at its latest event. Visit https://devinterrupted.com/ to discover the new faces of engineering leadership.

About LinearB

Don't stop at "data-driven insights." LinearB is an engineering efficiency tool that correlates data across your tools to identify bottlenecks and automate developer workflow optimization. This developer-first approach to automating engineering improvement uses data as the foundation for creating autonomous, self-improving dev teams. Engineering organizations use LinearB to reduce cycle time, improve planning accuracy and ensure on-time value delivery.

