Electrify America Registers 1.45 million Customer Electric Vehicle Charging Sessions in 2021 Compared to 268,000 Sessions in 2020

Company delivered 41.4 gigawatt-hours of energy in 2021

Electric vehicle miles driven exceeds 145 million in 2021

EV drivers avoided the use of roughly 5.7 million gallons of gas

RESTON, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America provided 1.45 million customer electric vehicle (EV) charging sessions in 2021 which highlights the rapid deployment of it charging stations across the United States. By comparison, the company recorded 268,000 customer EV charging session in 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Electrify America, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Electrify America estimates that EV drivers avoided the use of 5.7 million gallons of gas while travelling more than 145 million electric vehicle miles. The company dispensed 41.4 gigawatt-hours of energy to power customer's electric vehicles in 2021.

"The combination of our rapidly expanding charging network, plus the growth and availability of all-new electric vehicles, is accelerating the transition to eMobility," said Robert Barrosa, senior director of Business Development & Marketing of Electric America. "Electrify America is working with automotive manufacturers to smooth the transition from gas to electric by offering integrated access on the Electrify America network. We are seeing this positively impact vehicle adoption as first quarter battery electric vehicle sales reached a record 5.2% market share of new vehicle sales in the US."

Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed. The largest, open ultra-fast DC charging network features up to 150 kilowatts (kW) and 350 kW chargers, some of the fastest speeds available today.

"More and more commuters are discovering the benefits of electric vehicle transportation as seen in the remarkable growth of charging sessions at our stations," Barrosa added

Electrify America expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026.

For a peek at Electrify America's vision for the charging stations of the future click here

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by 2026. During this period, the company will be expanding to 49 states and the District of Columbia, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly.

Electrify America earned the 2020 and "2021 EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test" award from umlaut, an infrastructure and benchmarking specialist, now part of Accenture, as published in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine. Electrify America's Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electrify America, LLC