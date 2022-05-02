Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the acquisition of Wild Organic Ancient Horticulture Hemp Nursery, a boutique grower of Organic Hemp Flower

TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the "company") has acquired Wild Organic Ancient Horticulture (WOAH) in Spring Hill Florida. WOAH is an organic no till farming operation that brings APRU the flower growing operation necessary for our seed to sale hemp program. Together with our Pursuit Hemp Farms acquisition, we can now execute growing biomass for oils and fiber, and utilize WHOA for growing flower for prerolls, moonrocks, teas, and other finished goods we are developing. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated, "This acquisition provides us with organic farmers who have a passion to grow the best products in the industry. Michael and Nathan's passion for hemp is amazing and with almost ten years of experience in the medical marijuana growth in Colorado and hemp here in Florida, we are positioned to be the premier provider of high-end hemp products."

APRU, with a complete team of professional farmers growing hemp, will deliver excellent growth opportunities for us in the future.

Michael Hogeland, co-founder WOAH, stated, "We have a passion for sustainable horticulture, and as one of the first licensed hemp cultivators in the state of Florida and a Fresh from Florida certified nursery, our intentions are to make it possible for the ordinary person to experience the healing and life changing effects of our wild, organic, ancient knowledge and plant based products in the same way it has for our friends and family. We are striving to reshape Florida's mindset on hemp, bringing positive benefits throughout this sunshine state and are filled with excitement to join forces with APRU!"

Nathan Brazeau, co-founder WOAH, commented, "I have an unquenchable passion for permanent agriculture using proven methods for overall crop quality and yield. We strive to find the balance between sustainability and reality. Teaming up with APRU is an exciting step for us all over here on the Nature Coast! The potential to maneuver into the recreational cannabis space with Tony and the APRU distribution facility allows us to expand beyond just Florida in the future. Let's grow together!"

Growing sustainable hemp that revitalizes soils and puts balanced nutrition into the ground provides APRU a unique opportunity to help the earth. "APRU, with a complete team of professional farmers growing hemp, will deliver excellent growth opportunities for us in the future. Sign up for updates at http://aprubrands.com/contact/ and enter to win sample products from APRU. Only forms with complete, accurate information will be entered. We will be announcing several new products and packaging soon, utilizing our own raw materials," continued Tony.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element Brands and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has almost 49 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com , www.aprubrands.com, https://woahnursery.com, and www.element-brands.com with our expanded product portfolio.

