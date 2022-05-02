Aktion Associates Acquires United Solutions, Inc., Making Aktion the Largest Value-Added Reseller Serving the AEC Industry

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announced today the acquisition of United Solutions, a Massachusetts based Sage CRE software reseller. This transaction is the continuation of a series of strategic Aktion investments recently made to improve its offerings in the Construction industry vertical.

"This acquisition expands our customer base in the Construction & Real Estate (CRE) markets in North America," said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. "A key to this acquisition was onboarding the talented group of industry-focused consultants with deep-rooted Sage expertise experienced in servicing their customer base. He added, "With the new combined Sage customer base and the addition of the 2021 acquisition of Central Consulting Group's Architecture and Engineering (A&E) Deltek customer base, this is a continuation of the strategic focus to develop Aktion as the largest Value Added Reseller (VAR) in the Architecture Engineer and Construction (AEC) industry."

Aktion Associates has been helping companies develop cloud and managed service IT strategies for well over a decade. Its Cloud and Managed Services programs are designed specifically for the industry applications that they support, including the Architectural & Engineering, Construction, Distribution, and Manufacturing industries.

United Solutions customers now have access to a full-service IT consulting team and a robust portfolio of services, including network engineering, software engineering, and application and industry consulting.

"On behalf of the team at United Solutions and our Sage CRE customer base, I am thrilled to be joining forces with one of the most respected Sage Business Partners in North America, Aktion Associates," said United Solutions Owner, Greg Kirshe. "I have known Scott Irwin for over 25 years and have admired the way he managed and grew his business, but most importantly was always impressed with the quality of the people with whom he surrounded himself. I am excited for our New England based clients. They will continue to benefit from the same high level of service they have come to expect from United Solutions, while benefiting from the wider array of services (cloud hosting, managed services, level one support, etc.) and depth of talent (over 200 employees) that Aktion Associates offers to the marketplace. After 37 years of running United Solutions, I look forward to becoming a member of a larger team, continuing to serve our clients and finding new construction companies in search of improving their company through our technology, services and expertise."

About Aktion

Aktion Associates is a national ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Since 1979, more than 6,500 customers have chosen Aktion as their technology advisor. With a workforce of 220 professionals in application consulting, network and software engineering, these teams utilize proprietary lean implementation processes to help customers realize the value of their IT investment. Company-owned data centers provide secure cloud hosting, disaster recovery and backup services, and the Network Operations Center (NOC) monitors managed services clients. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include network engineering, software engineering, and on-premise IT support.

Visit www.aktion.com.

About United Solutions

For over 37 years, United Solutions delivered expert service and advice to thousands of construction companies. United Solutions was a leading reseller and partner with Sage, the premier solution for Construction and Real Estate businesses, and offered tools for business development, estimating, project management, financial accounting, service operations and business intelligence, as well as mobile and paperless solutions.

