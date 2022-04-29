SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CCHWF, MGI, TVTY, and MTOR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX: CCHWF) in connection with its proposed merger with Cresco Labs ("Cresco"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CCHWF shareholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco for each share of CCHWF common stock owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.60 based upon Cresco's April 28, 2022 closing price of $4.65. If you own CCHWF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cchwf

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MGI by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MGI's shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash for each share of MGI common stock that they hold. If you own MGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mgi

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TVTY by funds managed by Stone Point Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TVTY shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of TVTY common stock owned. If you own TVTY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tvty

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MTOR by Cummins Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MTOR shareholders will receive $36.50 in cash for each share of MTOR common stock that they hold. If you own MTOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mtor

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law