Former NFL Players, All Pro OL Kyle Turley, 2x SB Winning QB Jim McMahon, and OL Eben Britton, Unite Their Revenant Cannabis Brand With The Weed For Warriors Project To Aid Veterans Nationally

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenant, California's premier athlete, and activist-led cannabis brand, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Weed For Warriors Project (WFWP.) Founded by three retired NFL players, Kyle Turley, Jim McMahon, and Eben Britton, Revenant will provide sales and marketing support to the Weed For Warriors Project aiding the growth of their emerging WFW Cannabis product line.

Former NFL players Kyle Turley, Jim McMahon, and Eben Britton unite their Revenant cannabis brand with Weed For Warriors Project. (PRNewswire)

"We will now be the sales and marketing arm for WFW Cannabis. We will be selling the brand throughout California and, ultimately, Weed For Warriors will scale alongside Revenant as we grow nationally. Aiding WFW Cannabis with their profitability allows the WFWP to provide more veterans with much-needed FREE cannabis," said Kyle Turley, Co-Founder, and Derek Duronslet, VP of Marketing for Revenant.

One of the first projects will be expanding the Weed For Warriors Project's SB-34 events which distribute donated medicinal cannabis products to veterans and patients across California.

Revenant aims to leverage relationships with the NFL Alumni Association, NFL Players Union, and others within the National Football League community in order to assist and support the efforts of the Weed For Warriors Project.

"We expect Revenant's mature salesforce to jumpstart our entry into the legal market in California. Our goal of creating a self-sustaining platform fighting for and providing cannabis access to our veterans is a lot closer with the official addition of Revenant to the WFW team." Sean Kiernan, CEO of WFWP stated.

About Revenant:

Revenant is a California cannabis brand founded by three retired NFL players, Kyle Turley, Jim McMahon, and Eben Britton, that launched in July 2021. Mutual respect and understanding of the healing power cannabis may provide brought these gentlemen together with the common goal of relieving mental and physical suffering by creating safe access to high-quality products. Currently available in 60+ dispensaries across the state, they have projections to double by year-end.

About Weed For Warriors Project:

Weed For Warriors Project is a social justice lifestyle brand supporting holistic rehabilitation for veterans. They achieve this through community-based projects, proactive care advocacy, cannabis education, and compassion. WFWP urges change for the empowerment of the people.

