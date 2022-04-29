Daz 3D Joins Coinbase NFT as Launch Partner

Daz 3D will soon release a brand new NFT collection exclusively on the platform.

SALT LAKE CITY and VANCOUVER, Apr. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D , a market leader in NFT creation using their advanced 3D modeling and avatar technology, today announced the company will be a launch partner of Coinbase NFT . Coinbase NFT, a web3 social marketplace, recently entered Beta . Daz 3D will include their debut NFT collection, Non-Fungible People, on the platform.

Daz 3D (PRNewsfoto/Daz 3D) (PRNewswire)

Coinbase NFT amassed millions of people on their waitlist and the first set of beta testers will be able to create a Coinbase NFT profile to buy and sell NFTs using any self-custody wallet, whether that's Coinbase Wallet or something else.

Daz 3D will be releasing a new NFT collection to launch exclusively on the new marketplace. More details about this collection will be released soon.

Daz 3D's first NFT collection, Non-Fungible People (NFP), will be a featured collection on Coinbase NFT. NFP is 8,888 hyper-realistic female and non-binary avatars generated using the leading character generation technology on the market. Each avatar comes paired with a fully-rigged 3D model for advanced utility. Daz 3D has partnered with trendsetting corporations including Champion and Louis Moinet to bring exclusive NFT content to NFP holders.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be an official launch partner of Coinbase NFT," said Scott Guttenberger, VP of Marketing at Daz 3D. "Coinbase has an unmatched track record as the leader in crypto exchange, and their NFT marketplace will bring new beautiful collections to a new audience for NFTs."

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D is a leader in NFT strategy, marketing & full-stack development, including generative PFP collections. The company has worked with iconic brands like Warner Brothers, Champion, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Louis Moinet, and others to create cross-chain NFT collections and wearables for the metaverse. In 2021 it partnered with RTFKT (now Nike) to bring 3D utility to CloneX, and Daz recently dropped Non-Fungible People, the first of several PFP projects slated for 2022.

Daz offers proprietary avatar technology and its free-to-use 3D modeling software, Daz Studio, which has been used by millions of people worldwide. This powerful combination allows artists to create high-resolution stills and animations in 3D scenes and its digital marketplace showcases tens of thousands of products with more than 5 million cross-compatible 3D assets. Learn more about Daz 3D.

