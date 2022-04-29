Brainrich Inc Partners With Kinspire - A New Telehealth App To Help Neurodiverse Kids

Brainrich Inc Partners With Kinspire - A New Telehealth App To Help Neurodiverse Kids

MIAMI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainrich Inc just partnered up with Kinspire - a new telehealth app that connects occupational therapists and physical therapists with neurodiverse kids.

Spider Max home play gym from Brainrichkids.comThis is a fully adjustable, modular playset made from steel that holds 220lb of weight. This is a 24/7 accessible indoor playground that is perfect for sensory play at the convinience of your own home. (PRNewswire)

Take Brainrich Home Play Gym to the next level with the Kinspire app. Turn any playroom into a home OT center.

Now, everyone who purchased one of the Play Gyms from Brainrichkids.com will be able to get connected with a professional therapist and learn how to take home play to the next level.

Kinspire offers one month Free membership to any Brainrichkids.com customer whose kids have a need for such services. It is a $149 value that Brainrich customers can take advantage of.

Kinspire has a library of activities for sensory play at home and it also provides 1:1 telehealth sessions with the parents. Parents are now able to use Brainrich Play Gym at home and get professionally-tailored guidance from a therapist online.

Visit https://www.kinspirehealth.com/brainrich-kids for more information.

Follow @Brainrichkids on Instagram and sign up for the email updates for more details about this campaign.

Contact: Yegor Nadvornyy at info@brainrichkids.com or 1-800-586-1688

Brainrichkids.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brainrich Inc.