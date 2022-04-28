WuXi Biologics' 2021 ESG Report Reveals Company's Strong Commitment to Overall Sustainability

- WuXi Biologics has aligned its ESG strategy with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as with its stakeholders' interests in sustainable business performance.

- One example of WuXi Biologics' contribution to society is its rapid, robust pandemic response -- enabling nearly 30 Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs) for COVID-19 projects, manufacturing more than 1500kg of COVID-19 neutralizing antibody, and delivering hundreds of millions COVID-19 vaccine doses.

- WuXi Biologics has set mid- to long-term targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 50% by 2030 compared with 2020, and achieve a 18% reduction in water consumption intensity by 2025 compare with 2019. The company outperformed its 2021 targets, reducing GHG emissions intensity by 8% and water consumption intensity by 13%.

- A culture of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is cultivated and well managed at WuXi Biologics. The number of employees in China, Ireland, the United States, Germany and Singapore has surpassed 10,000, of which more than 53% are women.

- As part of global corporate social responsibility (CSR), WuXi Biologics encourages its workforce to contribute to the welfare of their localities around the world. In 2021, 798 employee volunteers from nine cities in four countries – mobilized by the "PROUD" culture – contributed a total of 3,192 service hours to their local communities.

- WuXi Biologics' response to the July 2021 Henan floods included an immediate CNY 10 million donation for disaster relief by the WuXi Biologics Charity Foundation, programs to subsidize reconstruction efforts and financial support from the company for impacted employees.

- WuXi Biologics is committed to building a sustainable supply chain and leveraging a "Multi-Sourcing and Safety Stock" approach to mitigate any potential risks from supply chain disruptions, which allow the company to ensure the delivery of high-quality products and services to clients.

- WuXi Biologics' efforts have been widely recognized by the rating agencies, including being named by Sustainalytics as an "ESG Industry Top-Rated Company" for comprehensive compliance management.

In 2021, WuXi Biologics established a CEO-led ESG committee at the board level. The company also set up an ESG steering group and an ESG department. WuXi Biologics aligns its goals with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has enhanced its ESG strategy accordingly. Throughout the year, the company's ESG governance structure was continuously optimized to ensure that the sustainable development concept remains entrenched in the company's strategy and provides an overarching context for its daily operations, creating maximum benefit for both society and the environment.

Greening Development

To actively address climate change, WuXi Biologics set a mid- to long-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction and water consumption target: reduce its ratio of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity by 50% by 2030 compared with 2020, and deliver an 18% reduction in water consumption intensity by 2025 from a 2019 base year. An independent and accredited professional agency's comprehensive audit in 2021– based on the ISO 14064 standard – confirmed an 8% year-on-year decrease in GHG emissions intensity.

In addition, WuXi Biologics' large-scale adoption of environmentally friendly single-use technology saves approximately 70% of water and 30% of energy compared to traditional stainless-steel technology. The application of single-use technology also helped to decrease water consumption intensity by 13% year on year and improve energy efficiency for three consecutive years.

Sharing on sustainability efforts for green manufacturing, the biologics facilities in Dundalk, Ireland is designed to save energy, reduce emission and recycle resource. Expected to be operational soon, the site has fully applied WuXi Biologic's "Factory of the Future" principles. In China sites, energy efficiency is improved through a series of energy-saving initiatives and green development concepts including reutilizing steam condensate.

Enabling Clients

Leveraging its expertise and supporting global efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most significant ways WuXi Biologics gives back to society. By the end of 2021, the company had enabled nearly 30 COVID-19 Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for its clients, delivered more than 1,500 kg of COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies, and produced hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses, contributing greatly to global public health.

Behind these outstanding milestones were enabling innovation as the company's driving force and quality as its hallmark. Multiple innovative technology platforms represent WuXi Biologics' efforts to provide more efficient and cost-effective processes for global clients, resulting in more affordable and accessible biologics that can be brought more quickly to market. And the successful completion of 22 inspections by worldwide pharmaceutical regulatory agencies and over 180 client GMP audits demonstrates WuXi Biologics' unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest global quality standards for clients, patients and society at large.

Giving Back to Society

All of the company's milestones and achievements are inextricably linked to the expertise and dedication of the people at WuXi Biologics. The company is committed to the well-being of all employees and to a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). WuXi Biologics now has more than 10,000 employees in China, Ireland, the United States, Germany and Singapore, more than 53% of whom are women. With a focus on occupational safety, the company conducted more than 100 safety and health training sessions in 2021, totaling more than 50,000 hours of training time and covering all employees and contractors.

WuXi Biologics has consistently practiced social responsibility and encouraged employees to give back to their communities. In 2021, 798 employees from nine cities in four countries contributed a total of 3,192 hours to volunteer initiatives, covering public health, environmental protection, and youth education. WuXi Biologics' response to the July 2021 Henan floods included an immediate CNY 10 million donation for disaster relief by the WuXi Biologics Charity Foundation, programs to subsidize reconstruction efforts and financial support from the company for impacted employees.

Responsible Governance

Compliance is a cornerstone of WuXi Biologics' business and key to sustainability. The company is guided by shared values of integrity and has zero tolerance for business ethics violations. In 2021, all staff completed compliance training, with a 100% participation and pass rate. Emphasis is placed on information security and intellectual property protection, and measures implemented in these areas enabled the company to obtain ISO 27001 certification at two of its sites in 2021. The company's animal facilities earned accreditation from the International Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) in 2021, too.

As part of its commitment to maintaining a sustainable supply chain, WuXi Biologics works with suppliers who are socially and environmentally responsible, and who share its high standards, as outlined in its Code of Conduct for Business Partners. In addition, while pandemic circumstances continue to impact many around the world, the company's "Multi-Sourcing and Safety Stock" approach allows it to mitigate any potential risks from supply chain disruptions, and ensures the company can deliver quality products and accelerate project timelines to meet client needs.

WuXi Biologics has been well recognized for its excellent ESG performance by international agencies. The company was assessed as "Low Risk" and recognized as an "ESG Industry Top-Rated Company" by Sustainalytics, received an "A" ESG rating from the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG rating, and was cited for "Best ESG" by Institutional Investor.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics' CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented: "Since its inception, WuXi Biologics has been committed to creating greater value for clients, employees, investors, as well as the community at large, while adhering to principles of sustainable development. With our ESG strategies in place, we look forward to refining our corporate governance, enhancing green operations, and actively fulfilling our social responsibilities. As a trusted partner, innovation enabler and contributor to the healthcare industry, we will continue to accelerate and transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of biologics through a comprehensive open-access platform, empowering our global partners and benefiting patients worldwide."

To view the report in full, please visit: https://www.wuxibiologics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021-ESG-Report.pdf

