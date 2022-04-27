Submit Photos/Videos
ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company recorded first quarter 2022 revenues of $590.7 million, an increase of 10.3% over the first quarter 2021 revenue of $535.6 million, with organic revenues* increasing 7.0% to $573.1 million. The Company's first quarter 2022 reported net income was $72.4 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $92.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share for first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $69.8 million and $0.14 per diluted share, respectively. The first quarter 2021 results have been adjusted to exclude the gain related to the disposition of properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. of $31.1 million ($22.9 million, net of tax).

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins stated, "We are proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well positioned for 2022. Our employees have displayed a strong level of commitment and drive towards taking care of our customers. We are confident in our continued strategic growth and profitability moving forward."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 800 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web site at www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the business and financial results of Rollins, Inc. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's belief that it is well positioned for 2022 and its confidence in its strategic growth and profitability moving forward.

Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks, timing and uncertainties including, without limitation, the failure to maintain and enhance our brands and develop a positive client reputation; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to our business and our brand recognition; actions taken by our franchisees, subcontractors or vendors that may harm our business; general economic conditions; the impact of the extent and duration of economic contraction related to COVID-19 on general economic activity for the remainder of 2022 and beyond; the impact of future developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, accounting assumptions and estimates and financial condition, including, without limitation, restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs or other operating costs; potential increases in labor costs; labor shortages and/or our inability to attract and retain skilled workers; competitive factors and pricing practices; changes in industry practices or technologies; the degree of success of our termite process reforms and pest control selling and treatment methods; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate potential acquisitions; unsuccessful expansion into international markets; climate change and unfavorable weather conditions; a breach of data security resulting in the unauthorized access of personal, financial, proprietary, confidential or other personal data or information about our customers, employees, third parties, or of our proprietary confidential information; damage to our brands or reputation; possibility of an adverse ruling against us in pending litigation, regulatory action or investigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover all significant risk exposures; the effectiveness of our risk management and safety program; general market risk; management's substantial ownership interest and its impact on public stockholders and the availability of the Company's common stock to the investing public; and the existence of certain anti-takeover provisions in our governance documents, which could make a tender offer, change in control or takeover attempt that is opposed by the Company's Board of Directors more difficult or expensive. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)











March 31,


December 31,




2022



2021

ASSETS







     Cash and cash equivalents


$

258,338


$

105,301

     Trade accounts receivables, net



137,621



139,579

     Financed receivables, net



26,631



26,152

     Materials and supplies



29,062



28,926

     Other current assets



44,860



52,422

          Total Current Assets



496,512



352,380

     Equipment and property, net



132,680



133,257

     Goodwill



730,139



721,819

     Customer contracts, net



318,806



325,929

     Trademarks and tradenames, net



109,520



108,976

     Other intangible assets, net



10,090



11,679

     Operating lease, right-of-use assets



241,043



244,784

     Financed receivables, long-term, net



46,192



47,097

     Other assets



46,161



34,949

     Total Assets


$

2,131,143


$

1,980,870

LIABILITIES







     Accounts payable



38,586



44,568

     Accrued insurance, current



37,724



36,414

     Accrued compensation and related liabilities



76,291



97,862

     Unearned revenue



156,516



145,122

     Operating lease liabilities, current



74,463



75,240

     Current portion of long-term debt



15,000



18,750

     Other current liabilities



82,317



73,206

          Total Current Liabilities



480,897



491,162

     Accrued insurance, less current portion



32,218



31,545

     Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



169,839



172,520

     Long-term debt



280,783



136,250

     Long-term accrued liabilities



59,877



67,345

          Total Liabilities



1,023,614



898,822

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







     Common stock



492,461



491,911

     Retained earnings and other equity



615,068



590,137

          Total stockholders' equity



1,107,529



1,082,048

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,131,143


$

1,980,870

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)


















Three Months Ended



March 31, 



2022


2021

REVENUES







     Customer services


$

590,680


$

535,554

COSTS AND EXPENSES







     Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)



295,378



261,552

     Sales, general and administrative



178,785



162,208

     Depreciation and amortization



24,847



23,596

        Total operating expenses



499,010



447,356

OPERATING INCOME



91,670



88,198

     Interest expense, net



568



606

     Other income, net



(1,279)



(32,260)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



92,381



119,852

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



19,936



27,209

NET INCOME


$

72,445


$

92,643

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED


$

0.15


$

0.19

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



492,213



492,003

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



492,325



492,003








APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") in this earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues by type, organic revenues in constant dollars, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in today's conference call. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains, the accelerated stock vesting expense or the SEC matter. Management also uses organic revenues, organic revenues by type and organic revenues in constant dollars to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and the change in foreign currency rates. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)
















Three Months Ended




March 31, 










Variance




2022


2021


$


%


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and EPS













Net income


$

72,445


$

92,643


$

(20,198)


(21.8)


Property disposition gains (net of tax $22,893)





(31,058)



31,058



Adjusted income taxes on excluded items





8,165



(8,165)



Adjusted net income


$

72,445


$

69,750


$

2,695


3.9


Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted


$

0.15


$

0.14


$

0.01


7.1


Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



492,213



492,003



210


0.0


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



492,325



492,003



322


0.1















Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













Net income


$

72,445


$

92,643


$

(20,198)


(21.8)


Depreciation and amortization



24,847



23,596



1,251


5.3


Interest expense, net



568



606



(38)


(6.3)


Provision for income taxes



19,936



27,209



(7,273)


(26.7)


EBITDA



117,796



144,054



(26,258)


(18.2)


Property disposition gains





(31,058)



31,058



Adjusted EBITDA


$

117,796


$

112,996


$

4,800


4.2















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow













Net cash provided by operating activities


$

87,532


$

119,486


$

(31,954)


(26.7)


Capital expenditures



(7,995)



(7,826)



(169)


(2.1)


Free Cash Flow


$

79,537


$

111,660


$

(32,123)


(28.8)


















Three Months Ended




March 31, 










Variance




2022


2021


$


%


Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues and Organic Revenues in Constant Dollars













Revenues


$

590,680


$

535,554


$

55,126


10.3


Revenue growth from acquisitions



(17,567)





(17,567)



Organic revenues 



573,113



535,554



37,559


7.0


Adjustment to organic revenues on a constant exchange rate



(3,663)





(3,663)



Organic revenues in constant dollars


$

569,450


$

535,554


$

33,896


6.3















Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues













Residential revenues


$

259,259


$

235,179


$

24,080


10.2


Residential revenues from acquisitions



(10,282)





(10,282)



Residential organic revenues


$

248,977


$

235,179


$

13,798


5.8















Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues













Commercial revenues


$

205,787


$

188,697


$

17,090


9.1


Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions



(2,222)





(2,222)



Commercial organic revenues


$

203,565


$

188,697


$

14,868


7.9















Reconciliation of Termite Revenues to Organic Termite Revenues













Termite revenues


$

119,706


$

105,694


$

14,012


13.3


Termite revenues from acquisitions



(5,063)





(5,063)



Termite organic revenues


$

114,643


$

105,694


$

8,949


8.5















The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.