Luke T. Langford Joins Green Irony to Lead Commercial Revamp

The Hire Adds a Wealth of Expertise in Software Integration and Innovation. In the Role, Luke Will Drive a World-Class Customer Experience Focus for Green Irony's Commercial Offerings

RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Irony , a Raleigh based tech consulting company specialized in building integration architectures to enable digital transformations and deliver high-impact business results, adds Luke T. Langford to their executive team to drive Green Irony's commercial revamp.

Luke joins Green Irony with an extensive background in software integration and strategic business consulting. Throughout his career, Luke has provided leadership in marrying software innovation and integration to deliver high-impact business outcomes for customers that drive business growth. Luke's skill set and passion for leadership is a perfect match for Green Irony's massive market opportunity.

As the commercial lead, Luke will bring Green Irony's commercial revamp to market with the development of offerings focused on aligning integration and application strategies with the business outcomes required to fuel digital transformation goals and technology product development.

"As a strategic visionary with over two decades of high-impact, enterprise software integration and consulting experience, Luke has an incredible track record of building deep client trust and partnerships that consistently drive business impact. His deep market understanding of integration will significantly strengthen Green Irony's focus on the delivery of world-class solutions to the hardest business problems. We are delighted to add Luke to our team at the start of a very exciting new chapter for Green Irony and its partners."

- Aaron Shook, Founder & CEO, Green Irony

Luke joins a team of experienced technologists who are passionate about supporting each other in their drive to solve complex problems and deliver impactful solutions for their customers. This has established Green Irony as a top MuleSoft partner in short time.

"If the pandemic taught us anything, it is the importance of the people we choose to spend our time with professionally. The quality of the talented people, culture, technical smarts, passion for learning, and the ego-less team-first mindsets all stood out to me. More importantly, it stands out to their clients. Green Irony shows up. They want to contribute, and they want to win. The Green Irony team also loves working together. Never in my career have I encountered a place like this with such an amazing group of teammates.

- Luke Langford, VP of Sales, Green Irony

Before joining Green Irony, Luke spent more than 16 years at IBM where he excelled in multiple software roles, both in the IBM labs and externally with key IBM clients. In his leadership roles at IBM, Luke drove sales and brand development for WebSphere Integration software in the Florida market. Luke also later led the go-to-market strategy and revenue in North America for IBM's Mobile Platform (Worklight) team, which is where he met Green Irony Founder & CEO, Aaron Shook.

Luke went on to join PointSource (acquired by Globant in 2017) as their Vice President of Sales and Business Development. While leading their commercial organization, Luke's team grew revenue by 180% in just two years. In this capacity, he helped enterprises achieve their business objectives and provided value by collaboratively creating and delivering on mobile strategy initiatives.

Luke then joined Medallia, a leading SaaS customer and employee experience company to round out his company lifecycle experience. At Medallia, he focused on driving significant revenue growth by building their Sun Belt customer base from the ground-up. In this capacity, Luke honed in on the critical combination of software innovation that drove and delivered on customer experience objectives to elevate Medallia's market share.

"Market data tells us that APIs are the future. Green Irony's drive to create a lasting impact in the API technology space is why I joined, and they are a company to watch very closely. I'm extremely grateful and humbled to be a new addition to this growing team and their desire for expansion and success."

- Luke Langford, VP of Sales, Green Irony

About Green Irony

Green Irony is a Raleigh-based tech consulting company specialized in building integration architectures to enable digital transformations. They help clients align business goals to scalable technology solutions in partnership with world-class platforms to deliver rapid value. These partners include MuleSoft , Salesforce , Noname Security , and FormStack .

Green Irony was founded in 2016 as a Salesforce partner when they saw the capabilities of the platform to drive business value to stakeholders quicker than any other technology when applied correctly. They set out to build an organization best equipped to deliver on the promise of this world-class software by combining best-of-breed technology expertise with platform expertise to address the challenges of complex enterprise software environments.

To learn more about their expertise, services, and open positions, visit greenirony.com .

