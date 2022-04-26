Submit Photos/Videos
InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Hand Washing Device (TRO-523)

Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a mobile means to wash the hands for sanitation and proper hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," said an inventor, from Bethany, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the QUICK WASH. My design enables you to wash your hands at any time and it can be easily stored in a purse, backpack or car."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to wash the hands while on-the-go. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using hand sanitizer or wipes. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it could help to reduce the spread of germs. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-hand-washing-device-tro-523-301526554.html

