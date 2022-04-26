InventHelp Inventor Develops Disinfecting Device for Shared Pens (TLS-144)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a convenient way to ensure that a clean pen is readily available for use in public places like medical facilities," said an inventor, from Plant City, Fla., "so I invented the STERYL PEN. My design would disinfect germs on shared pens between users."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean and sterilize pens in public locations. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses from using shared pens. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it eliminates the need to manually spray or wipe pens. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for public locations such as hospitals, banks, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

