Former Nevada Attorney General George J. Chanos Launches People Reign to Showcase and Promote Emerging Artists and Transparency in the Growing NFT Space

The new art studio and online trading platform provide an opportunity for emerging artists to create exceptional and collectible NFT art for collectors and the metaverses of the future

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Nevada Attorney General George J. Chanos announced the opening of People Reign – a new art studio and online trading platform community that leverages blockchain and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to empower artists, elevate their voices, and create positive economic and social value for humanity. NFTs represent a new era of creative possibilities allowing for multi-sensory, layered, utilitarian, and experiential art. People Reign will enable artists to work in teams, explore the limitless possibilities of NFTs and receive more exposure for their work. It allows artists to create content for the metaverses of the future and connect with more potential patrons and sources of relevance. It also allows them to create content that can help raise awareness and improve societal challenges like homelessness and education. For patrons, People Reign provides a community of artists and other like-minded collectors to access exceptional and collectible NFT art, contribute to improving societal challenges, network, explore trade opportunities, and become aware of future drops. People Reign is available on the following discord – discord.gg/peoplereign. People Reign's first NFT art drop will be in early June, following its launch party on May 27, 2022. People Reign is working with approximately 20 artists and intends to expand to more than 50. Initial artists to be featured on People Reign include the art of Billie Halliday, an unknown artist in the tradition of Banksy of London; Garilyn Brune, a deceased Los Angeles drag queen; Andy Young, aka "Strange Carrots;" Shevi Al Faud, aka "veevinci," is a designer and illustrator from Bangladesh; and Lou Majors, a graphic designer and abstract artist famous for his graffiti art in Atlanta tagged "You are God."

"Art can be a powerful agent for social change. Prior to NFTs, opportunities for artists to get recognized, make a living, have a voice and benefit greater society have primarily been for a select few within the fine art community. At the same time, society, in general, has seen an increase in false social and political narratives and a lack of accountability and transparency globally." said George J. Chanos, founder of People Reign. "This is why we launched People Reign because we believe blockchain and NFTs present an unprecedented opportunity to empower artists on multiple levels and create positive economic and social value to humanity."

About the initial artists featured on People Reign:

Billie Halliday – similar to Banksy out of London , Billie is an unknown artist whose NFT work is a collection of political satire that documents and sheds light on what's happening in the world today – as it happens. Billie's work is provocative, cutting edge, historical and collectible.

Andy Young – aka "Strange Carrots." He has created a collection of UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) conducting surveillance on different parts of the world. He's also created a collection that honors and creates a historical record of influential figures in the evolving technology space.

Garilyn Brune – a deceased Los Angeles drag queen whose images of Rush Limbaugh and Mitch McConnell will provoke thoughts and question our assumptions.

Shevi Al Faud – aka "veevinci," is a designer and illustrator from Bangladesh . Her work is based on her personal observations, insights, and interpretations of the human condition and the world around her.

Lou Majors – a successful graphic designer and now abstract artist born in New York City in 1950, first becoming famous for his graffiti art in Atlanta tagged "You are God." His art is informed by his metaphysical philosophy and writings.

"I'm excited to be included in the People Reign collection," said Shevi Al Faud, also known as veevinci. "One of the biggest challenges for any artist is getting discovered. People Reign represents an opportunity to expose my art to a much larger audience and I'm grateful for that opportunity."

"I'm very excited to be included in the People Reign collection," said Andy Young, also known as Strange Carrots. "I believe that NFTs are the future. The possibilities for creatives are extraordinary."

"I believe ART is supposed to be a bone-shaking, out-of-the-norm new visual and emotional experience whether it comes from beauty or mystery," said Lou Majors.

People Reign is also exploring the use of NFTs for philanthropic causes, marketing mediums, potentially new performing art forms, and creating financial and historical value. As a result, People Reign is working on a series of NFTs to create awareness and generate revenue for the homeless community.

To learn more and sign up for the launch party on May 27, 2022, visit discord.gg/peoplereign. or peoplereign.com.

About George J. Chanos

George J. Chanos, served as Nevada's 31st Attorney General. He's the Chairman of Capriotti's, and Wing Zone, two of the fastest growing franchises in the country with over 170 locations. He's also a strategic business consultant, an author, and a speaker.

His most recent book, Millennial Samurai: A Mindset for the 21st Century, takes a look at the technological revolution, and how it will likely impact our lives over the next thirty years.

Mr. Chanos has been called a futurist and a visionary. He speaks about what he sees as our greatest opportunities and challenges; highlights the issues that he believes should inspire and concern all of us; and explains how change, disruption, and even adversity can create extraordinary opportunities.

Mr. Chanos is also an artist. He paints, does sculptural assemblage, makes jewelry, and collects art.

When Beeple sold for $69 million at Christie's, he decided that he needed to learn more.

And after researching the space, he recognized the significance of the NFT opportunity, not only as a potential business, but as a medium of change. This led to the creation of People Reign.

CONTACT: Ryan Bowling

+1 650 245 7945

ryan@thrillcommunications.com

