InventHelp Inventor Develops Lighting Accessory for Trucks (SCO-125)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to see when driving a truck or an off-road vehicle at night," said an inventor, from Vacaville, Calif., "so I invented the VERSA LIGHT. My design could also be used as a supplemental light source when working or hanging out around the parked vehicle."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a versatile light bar for truck owners. In doing so, it can be used to illuminate a trail, camping area, flat tire, etc. As a result, it increases visibility and safety at night and it eliminates the need to find and use a flashlight. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp