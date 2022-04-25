ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales Announces New Partnership with Carrier

Company excited to promote wide range of Applied HVAC products

SEATTLE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales is proud to announce a new partnership with Carrier. Starting April 25th, ACI will represent Carrier's industry-leading suite of applied equipment and VRF in the greater Puget Sound region.

Carrier's well-deserved reputation for performance and reliability, and focus on heat-pump chillers, helps electrification become a reality in the Washington market. ACI's staff of engineers has over 35 years of combined Carrier experience. ACI customers will now have access to Carrier's high-performance chiller line, large packaged rooftop units, air handling units, VRF, and aftermarket parts for applied products.

"The breadth of applied products, combined with the stringent energy codes in Washington, make this new partnership a win for both parties," said Rick Schnarr, Executive VP of Applied

Product Sales at ACI. "The Carrier name will be well-represented by our team."

The new partnership with Carrier will further ACI's commitment to high performance HVAC systems representing solutions that promote greater sustainability. Customers looking for less energy-intensive solutions for heating and cooling will be glad to have Carrier's heat pump technology at their disposal. "This represents another step in growing our offering for our customers who demand the best," said Keith Glasch, President at ACI.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications. ACI partners with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers, to help buildings thrive. Solutions include applications for education, data centers commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. Our team includes thirty-five degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers. Visit acimechsales.com for more information.

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport, and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. Visit carrier.com .

