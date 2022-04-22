EDDIE BAUER COLLABORATES WITH LOOPTWORKS ON UPCYCLED COLLECTION

(RE)FORM Collection Maps Back to Brand's Sustainability Efforts

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic outdoor brand, Eddie Bauer, and Looptworks, a certified B-Corp with over a decade of experience creating value from waste through textile circularity, announced today a partnership and the launch of their first (RE)FORM Collection. In partnership with Looptworks, Eddie Bauer is working to keep high-quality fabric remnants out of the landfill and give them a second life. The two organizations will collaborate on the development of unique product collections made from unsalable goods with a shared vision of eliminating global textile waste.

The first (RE)FORM Collection empowered by Looptworks will feature three bag styles, including a Bucket Bag, Hip Pack and Tote Bag, in four colorways made from damaged mineral wash cotton sweatshirts.

"We're so excited to partner with a fellow Pacific Northwest-based company that aligns with our brand's sustainability goals," said Damien Huang, Eddie Bauer CEO. "Together with Looptworks, we can help minimize waste through new innovative means."

To create the (RE)FORM Collection, damaged mineral wash cotton sweatshirts were sent from Eddie Bauer stores and warehouses to the Looptworks workshop in Portland, OR where they were deconstructed and transformed in to upcycled bags. Each bag is hand sewn and maximizes the use of the fabric elements, avoiding over 1600 pounds of waste, 277 metric tons of carbon emissions and saving over 1.6M gallons of water – giving the mineral wash material a second life as stylish and functional bags.

"Looptworks is pleased to bring our circularity solutions to Eddie Bauer," said Looptworks Founder and CEO, Scott Hamlin. "We look forward to partnering with Eddie Bauer to help them achieve their sustainability goals."

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and other international markets.

About Looptworks

Founded in 2009, Looptworks is a champion of the circular economy. A certified B Corporation and 2021 Best for the World award winner, Looptworks places as much value on protecting people and our environment as they do on growing a profitable business. Their mission — to transform the world's excess textile materials into premium upcycled goods, recycled fibers and downcycled goods — aims to eliminate global textile waste while inspiring people and businesses to reduce their impact on the planet. Looptworks embodies the philosophy to use what already exists, employing unique circular design principles to create their limited edition upcycled products. Their partnership provides zero-waste to landfill solutions for some of the world's biggest brands including Eddie Bauer, Adidas, SHEIN, the NBA, Alaska, Delta, and Southwest Airlines. Looptworks is based in Portland, Oregon. For more information about Looptworks and its additional partnerships, visit www.looptworks.com.

