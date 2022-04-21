Teleperformance Holds First Metaverse Event Launching 2022 For Fun Festival

Featuring DJ Harrison set and treasure hunt to reveal special, legendary music guest

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, today announced the 2022 For Fun Festival with an event in the Metaverse revealing a legendary musical guest. Hosted exclusively on TikTok and IG Reels, the annual talent competition is now completely digital. Participants will compete with the chance to win prizes in three distinct categories: music, art, and dance. The competition will continue throughout the year.

(PRNewswire)

"We are a Group of 420,000 people comprised of 100 different nationalities making Teleperformance one of the most diverse companies in the world. There is an unbelievable amount of talent in Teleperformance, and, every year, we celebrate and recognize this diversity and talent through our worldwide For Fun Festival. Since this contest has brought our TP family so much joy over the years, we decided for 2022 to leverage new technology and welcome everyone to join in the fun with our employees and our families," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO, Teleperformance. "This year, we are absolutely thrilled to feature a very famous musical guest, and, for the first time, we will use emerging technology, including the Metaverse, to make this a unique global experience. We invite everyone from everywhere in the world to join us, have some fun, and enjoy this special celebration of human talent."

The For Fun Festival 2022 competition allows participants to showcase their talents and passions by making a duet with the guest artist that will be revealed during the launch event.

The big reveal, an exciting set by DJ Harrison, and a musical performance by a legendary artist, and a treasure hunt for a chance to win free NFT wearables will happen on April 22nd at 7pm (UTC).

Official contest rules, details, and information about the For Fun Festival 2022 can be found by visiting Teleperformance on TikTok: @teleperformance_group. To learn more about Teleperformance visit www.teleperformance.com and follow Teleperformance on Twitter: @teleperformance.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019 and the FTSE4Good index since 2018.

For more information visit www.teleperformance.com / Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS & INVESTORS PRESS RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Investor relations and financial Europe Americas and Asia-Pacific Communication department Laurent Poinsot – Karine Allouis Mark Pfeiffer TELEPERFORMANCE IMAGE7 TELEPERFORMANCE Tél : +33 1 53 83 59 15 Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70 Tél : +1 801-257-5811 investor@teleperformance.com teleperformance@image7.fr mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

Teleperformance For Fun Festival (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleperformance