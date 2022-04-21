Taylored Services Announces New Edison Corporate Office With 100,000 Sq Ft Expansion

EDISON, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylored Services announces campus setting by leasing 100,000 square feet (SF) of additional space at 201 Mill Road, Edison, NJ (Taylored Edison II), prolonging its long-term partnership with Heller Industrial Park.

Serving as the company’s new 20,000 SF corporate headquarters, Taylored Edison II is ideally located just 15 minutes from the port of New York/New Jersey. (PRNewswire)

Serving as the company's new 20,000 SF corporate headquarters, Taylored Edison II is ideally located just 15 minutes from the port of New York/New Jersey. The location provides multi-channel customers a competitive advantage for trans-loading, cross dock, and bonded container freight station (CFS) services, as well as full case distribution and e-commerce unit fulfillment solutions.

Taylored's existing presence in New Jersey at 301 Mill Road (Taylored Edison I) and the new adjacent facility will strengthen the company's footing in the area. Taylored also has plans for a third facility opening in May 2022 at 401 Mill Road (Taylored Edison III) which will create a comprehensive menu of distribution, fulfillment and warehousing-based 3PL services that can be customized to each customer's unique requirements.

The company also operates an in-house freight brokerage, Taylored Freight Services, and offers ample opportunity for growth to new and existing customers alike. The strategic choice of moving the company's headquarters within the Edison campus will allow timely communication and better management of client service support between the buildings.

Following the opening of Taylored Savannah, this recent update for the northeastern region is the company's latest fast-paced growth initiative serving their comprehensive national expansion plan. To date, Taylored operates a network of 12 locations—a total of 18 facilities spanning over 4 million SF—that are strategically located near gateway ports and key inland locations.

The Taylored East expansion has been part of the first phase of the company's growth initiatives, establishing their positioning of facility clusters at port centric locations. Since closing the acquisition of a globally recognized, U.S. based logistics company in 2020, the company has had its sights set on increasing their footprint while continuously being recognized as a Top 100 3PL service provider in the United States.

The acquisition increased the company's footprint in key distribution metros, and the trend continues as more locations are added to the mix. Taylored is a mission-critical partner to any wholesale, distributor or retailer importing product into the U.S. with flexibility to adjust to the changing supply chain needs of its customers.

"We pride ourselves on being growth oriented, performance driven, and customer focused. Our mission is to service our customers by leveraging our retail & logistics expertise, continued investment in technology, and a network of strategically located facilities to bring down our customers' logistics costs and shorten their delivery times in this rapidly changing retail environment," said Jim DeVeau, President and CEO of Taylored Services Parent Co., Inc.

Taylored Edison II will be home to the company's training center, and between all three Edison locations, will provide multi-channel fulfillment solutions to importers and domestic suppliers in the retail vertical for whom supply chains and consumer expectations are becoming increasingly complex. The company has led this campus rollout without strain to the workforce or customer base and will carry on with business as usual during these major company growth milestones.

