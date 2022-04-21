Skanska invests in land in Washington, DC, USA, for USD 30M, about SEK 280M

Skanska invests in land in Washington, DC, USA, for USD 30M, about SEK 280M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has acquired about 3,000 square meters of land in Washington, DC, USA. The seller is Brandywine Realty Trust. The land acquisition amounts to USD 30M, about SEK 280M.

The site at 25 M Street Southeast, is located south of the United States Capitol and within close proximity to notable retail, dining, and entertainment establishments such as Nationals Park. This acquisition marks Skanska's tenth commercial venture in Greater Washington, DC metro area, and one of the few remaining opportunities for a core development site near the Capital Riverfront.

Since 2009, Skanska USA Commercial Development has invested more than USD 3 billion in commercial and multi-family projects, creating more than 1 million square meters of sustainable and community focused developments in select U.S. markets.

CONTACT:

Alicia Jones, Director Communications, Skanska USA, tel + 1 703 835 2762

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3549657/1566538.pdf 20220421 US investment land DC

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska